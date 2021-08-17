BMH! “Clucking Good” in the BoJangles ad is what’s ruffling some people’s feathers? You’re worried about your children taking this the wrong way? Lord help us!
To the contributor in BYH that likes the new Bojangles commercial: Enjoy your dirty rice. Nothing is scared anymore, not even fried chicken.
BOH, 20 years of fighting and billions invested only to be overrun and lost in just two weeks by the Taliban. What did we learn?
Bless our hearts, if no one is going to cut the grass on 14th Street, then at least do what the railroad people did — spray some roundup.
Bless your heart and Godspeed, Nanci Griffith. Rest in peace. No, rest in power!
BYH DOT. Once again County Home Road is the stepchild for paving. This washboard road, which is heavily traveled past a large elementary school, has been left off the list. The speed limit runs between 45-50 mph. Get ready to fork over money to have the front of your car realigned from traveling this road!
BYH DOT. Painted pavement markings are not enough in rain at night. Reflectors in the lane markers are needed. BTW, when are you going to upgrade the paint from the cheap stuff used so it actually reflects? Hey now, there’s an idea!
Thanks NCDOT for smoothing out Evans Street but you still neglected to make it safe for anyone to walk across the road by failing to add a single crosswalk or pedestrian light. You continue to spend millions making roads faster and smoother for cars and deadlier to we the people at the same time.
To whom it may concern: Out by Charlies Grill, corner of Worthington and County Home roads, at the four-way stop, the weeds are at least 5 feet tall, a real eyesore to people who have to stop there. Somebody please cut the weeds down.
Just want to say thank you to the nice young men who helped me unlock my car at Mackey’s Ferry in Jamesville in the hot heat. God bless you both.
Wow! A 1 percent growth rate for Greenville from 2010 to 2020. I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw the results of the census for North Carolina. Let’s pay attention to what Durham is doing because they are growing like wild weeds.
BYH to Greenville and Pitt County’s census growth rate of 1 percent over the last decade, or should we say a lost decade. It’s past due that the City of Greenville and Pitt County start working together to create a more vibrant, regional economy.
Millions have gone to the Pitt County drainage districts and the many canals and ditches need lots of work. Bless our hearts, the very few they have done they have left in total shambles. Maybe we don’t need them or the extra taxes.