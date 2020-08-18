I haven’t eaten restaurant food since mid-March. I’ve skipped health care appointments. I don’t exercise in public any more. But you can bet that I will go out and vote on Nov. 3 if I have to crawl to the polls. Thanks for the extra motivation to cheating Donald and his cronies in the U.S. Postal Service. BYH.
BYH ECU students. You made Sunday night’s broadcast of ABC World News Tonight as examples of idiots not taking the pandemic seriously and partying in large groups. Hope you are enjoying yourselves now because you’re going to be sent home to mommy and daddy real soon. No one to blame but yourselves.
Who decides when we have achieved “racial justice” in this country and we can stop the protests, riots, kneeling and destruction of the Constitution. Do we get a vote or is all up to BLM?
BYH to Jerry Hill and Shaun Lamm. “Shut up and (play some) shag (music).” I don’t listen for your political commentary.
BYH to today’s teenagers and 20 somethings. Y’all need to show respect toward others. That includes family. Do not snap at them. You do not know what they’ve been through. It doesn’t hurt to show kindness and put the smartphone away. That just makes y’all stupider!
Instead of suppressing the virus, Trump is suppressing the vote. Bless our hearts, the virus may be around for awhile but Trump will soon be history.
To the nice gentleman who paid for my oil change on Saturday, thank you! Your kindness and friendliness is rare. God bless you sir! Signed a disabled veteran.
BYH voters. Keep in mind that North Carolina has an excellent early voting plan and also that if you elect to complete a mail-in ballot, and are concerned about the latest Post Office delays, you can drop your ballot off at a local polling location or Board of Election office. Make sure EVERY vote counts.
No bless your heart to the person who stole the lawnmower of a 74-year-old woman who was inside her house for 30 minutes taking a break from the heat. Note: My car was in the driveway. Stealing in broad daylight with a car in the driveway suggests desperation. You must be in dire financial trouble. I hope your situation improves.
Hope all these ridiculously noisy cars and trucks are the cure for COVID. Bless our hearts.
Bless your heart DOT, can you remove the sign at Bells Fork that Greenville is 3 miles to the North? When was that placed there, in 1950?
BYH, the NRA took $60 million in donations ... their members sobbed. All that money and all those guns, and then they still got robbed.
BYH, how is slowing down the Postal Service making America great again?
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.