BOH, guess who is paying the medical bills for the thousands of anti-vaxxers who are now getting sick?
Bless the hearts of all rescuers of dogs and cats (I have four) and giving them “forever homes.” You are doing God’s work and truly storing up your riches, which are in heaven.
Soon it will be self-checkout only with no cash being accepted. And of course you must be wearing a mask. You must wait your turn while maintaining that 6 foot rule. If you buy alcohol you must get clearance from the warden overseeing the checkout process. Once you have met the requirements you may leave. But wait, present your receipt to the guard at the door for final clearance. Congratulations. Go forth into the world.
BOH. Well, Democrats you got what you voted for. Hope you like it. Inflation, high gas prices, disaster at the southern border, a coming Vietnam in Afghanistan, free money and a massive national debt your children will be paying for for generations. You elected the most incompetent politicians in Biden and Harris. Biden did nothing in 50 years and Harris couldn’t manage a lemonade stand. We know why she was chosen. Truth hurts, print this.
BMH, my life is just a series of poorly made decisions with rock music being played in the background.
Thank you Greenville for the greenway. On a day when the temps are well over 100, it is the only place with shade to walk, jog, or ride. Too many developers cut back the shade canopy and make everything hotter. At least on the greenway we can enjoy the outdoors without being roasted.
BYH. Everyone whining about what they can’t control. Aren’t you exhausted already?
BYH nurses. If you don’t want to take the COVID vaccine, you don’t need a job in the health care profession. Maybe you should join Dr. Murphy in politics!
Don’t colleges teach ethics anymore? How about good citizenship? How about morals? If they did students would never consider not repaying their student loan debt. Isn’t it a religious principle that paying your debts is somehow holy and worthy? Shirking your responsibility is never a good character trait. Step us to the plate and stand tall!
BYH to those who still use the term accident to describe a car crash. There is nothing accidental when someone’s bad, neglectful, speeding, and or distracted driving is at fault. Follow the state highway patrol’s example and stop excusing crash causing drivers’ bad behaviors.
Bless the hearts of all Afganistan. Especially the women. Especially everyone who thought we were their friends. Who is the dog-faced pony soldier now?