Bless our hearts, let me pass along a suggestion. You can drop off your absentee ballot at your county voter registration office — you know, if the postal service is being stripped by a corporate raider, and you don’t want to risk voting in person.
BYH, can someone please tell me why we have a Space Force but we can’t afford to fund the Post Office?
BYH to the folks who do not wear their mask correctly over the nose. This is inclusive of staff of all businesses and health care facilities.
Bless your heart to those paying for the BLM protesters. Anyone know how I can get hired on as a protester because COVID-19 has me laid off and I need a job. Do they provide the helmets, black pants and shirts and face masks or do I have to provide my own. Just wondering.
Bless the hearts of Murphy, Tillis and Burr. Once again, they sit silently while Trump dismantles American government for his own benefit. I have no idea how they can live with the shame they should be feeling.
BYH, I’m no longer accepting the things I cannot change. I’m changing the things I cannot accept.
Bless my heart. I heard this morning that the song “Turkey in the straw” is a racist hate song. This is a stretch, but the people dreaming this stuff up are over the top and on the verge of needing psychiatric help. Get over yourselves and get a life.
BMH, I am fully disabled and I receive some of my medications by the mail, and anybody that would deliberately slow the mail down for political gain would do anything to stay in power. May karma be swift and complete.
Bless your heart to the USPS for picking on the best post office in Greenville. It seems like that they are going to close down the ECU Station daily for an hour for reasons unbeknownst to all, because this is the best office they have. These guys should be leading the way for the USPS, because they are customer service.
I mentioned to my wife that there wasn’t enough stupid or misinformed, ignorant people to vote for Biden for him to become president. She said oh yeah, just read the bless your hearts, there are.
BYH North Carolina. You’ve experienced a pandemic, hurricanes and now a significant earthquake. I guess the four horsemen of the apocalypse are saddling up right about now.
BYH to the kind soul who helped me navigate the new 10th Street bridge. I hadn’t been in Greenville in a few years and couldn’t figure out how to get to Chicos. The roads in Greenville are confusing!
BYH, don’t mail your ballots in, drop them off at the board of elections. This is an inside tip from a postal worker. “Can’t say more than that.”
