BYH to the wonderful staff at K&W who served the most amazing food with such a positive attitude. The closing of the restaurant is tragic for our community. The food was just part of the reason for the love everyone felt for K&W. Miss the awesome staff, too!
Bless the heart of the school board that voted 6-2 in favor of students wearing masks. No bless your heart to people who think that the masks will traumatize students. They won’t. It’s never too early for children to learn safe practices regarding health. What’s going to make students anxious and depressed is not the masks, but the bickering and dissension among the adults who are supposed to have the kids’ best interest at heart.
BYH to the good ol’ boys on the Pitt County school board who weren’t in favor of masks. As of this writing, the increase of children with COVID is now at 300 percent, and many are in hospitals. Children and staff need to be safe in schools. Shame on you both.
Just by scanning the Pitt County school board at their public meeting Monday afternoon, the decision on masks for children was obvious, even before discussion began. A majority of board members had chosen to wear masks themselves. Their policy is, “Because I have decided to wear a mask for myself, therefore I am entitled to demand that every school child in the county must obey my command to do what I chose freely for myself.” Absolutely totalitarian.
BYH, it’s amazing how many parents went from “I don’t understand my sixth grader’s math homework” to “I’m an infectious disease expert” in six months.
Bless our hearts! Public school leaders should not look so much to parents for guidance on whether or not children should wear masks. They should look to reputable agencies, such as the CDC, and follow what experts recommend. Public schools are operating in the midst of a public health crisis. Parents who disagree with a public school’s decision to require masks are free to homeschool their children or enroll them in a private school.
Thank you to the Pitt BOE for making the correct decision about wearing masks that will keep our children, your students and staff alive, healthier, and in school in person. BYH to those who can’t get behind the science of public health
BYH, if you are not a scientist, and you disagree with scientists about science, it’s not a disagreement. You’re just wrong.
BYH for those calling for mask mandates. As anyone who has taken high school biology knows, the weave of a cloth mask is too open to stop a virus. That bandana, worthless.
BYH, a cloth mask to a virus is like a screen door on a submarine.
