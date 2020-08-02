A North Carolina committee has approved a statue of Billy Graham to replace one of a white supremacist, apparently not realizing that religion is as divisive as racism.
The editorial page on July 31 is a perfect example of why we need local written articles that one can contemplate and reread rather than being overwhelmed with the verbal noise of most TV news programs. Thank you Daily Reflector!
No BYH to Gov. Roy Cooper. His unbridled power to tell human beings what they can do and how and when they can do it ends after his one and only term. We will vote him right out of office. He had had better update his resume.
2020 Has been one gut punch after another, and then in Tuesday’s Daily Reflector, you left out the daily crossword puzzle? Oh my! Bless your heart.
I would like to say how much I have enjoyed the “Game On” fun and games circular you put in the paper for us. They surely have been helpful and very entertaining to a lot of us that have been inside during this COVID virus. Thank you!
Bless your heart to the law enforcement agencies that choose not to enforce the mask mandate. Does that mean that I now have the option to choose which laws I want to obey and which ones I want to ignore?
I hate to lose that extra $600 per week in unemployment pay! My doctor says I can now no longer qualify to be allergic to gluten, and the Presbyterians have said I need to find a less expensive church. It was fun to be rich for a short while.
President Trump calls for a delay in the election. I remember that Gov. Bev Perdue called for the same thing so that President Obama could have time to solve all our problems. I would like to delay the onset of middle age spread around the waist but continue to eat like a drunk at the buffet.
Bless your hearts to the people who believe that anyone opposed to endless handouts is a racist.
BYH, I was going to start a procrastination support group, but then the pandemic hit so I postponed the first meeting.
BYH to the person who thinks socialism ever bailed out capitalism. Could you be specific and let us know when that happened? You should study history and not propaganda.
BYH to the person saying us Republicans are silent and to do and say something about what you call “our racist president.” Did it ever occur to you that you might be on the wrong side of the aisle? President Trump is far from racist and is the best president we’ve had to shake up the establishment.
BYH, here is your poem of the day: Demon sex dreams, anti-religion drugs, alien DNA. Trump brings out the witch doctors to make COVID go away.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.
Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.