No BYH to the protest at Duke Healthcare by those who work there. You are mandated to have flu shot but you don't want a vaccination that will protect you and your patients, family and community. Shame on you. Same to the Vidant folks as would you want your family member being served by a nurse or others when you go to hospital for a simple procedure?
Bless your cold heart, Vidant. Frontline employees worked for the past year and a half for you and the community during an unprecedented pandemic with no hazard pay, even though companies donated money for that purpose. Employees were required to cover any unit's needs and change schedules with limited resources. Now Vidant is blackmailing employees to take the COVID vaccine against their free will. You will lose staff and what little respect employees still have.
Thank you to Target for installing such needed pedestrian lights and warning signs in front of your store. Speed bumps might be more effective to slow down some of the dangerous drivers there. BYH to other stores in the shopping center who do not value the safety of their customers as much as Target does!
BYH to the individual complaining about the lack of chargers at the future remodeled Sheetz. So you're intelligent enough to see the future and bought an electric car only to go to Sheetz to charge it? Maybe you should complain to the e-car manufacturers for their lack of public FREE charging stations.
BYH to Pitt County for finally considering installing sidewalks to the county offices from Fifth Street. I've been waiting years for this to happen so I can get to the buildings and services without having to pay a car service. I was excited to hear the news. Long over due and thank you! Maybe you can convince the county Health Department to do the same and reduce the irony of the health department being unhealthy.
The Republican attempts at revisionist history and to ignore the horrors occurring at the Capitol on January 6 are among the most shameful political acts in American history. What ever happened to country above party? Heaven help our nation if we continue to elect leaders without a conscience as is so prevalent now. Are ;you listening, Donald?
Bless their heart, the French Revolution took place when the top 3 percent owned 35 percent of the land. In America today, 1 percent own 70 percent of the wealth.
BYH to Maya Angelou, who said, 'I think hero is any person really intent on making this a better place for all people'.
Bless our heart, Republicans in the future will celebrate 1/6 the same way al Qaeda celebrates 9/11.
BYH, Slavery was legal. People who freed slaves were criminals. Holocaust was legal. People who hid Jews were criminals. Segregation was legal. People who stood up for equality were criminals. Legality is a matter of power. Government and laws aren't a guide to human decency and morals.
Bless my heart. I don't get it. Freshman Congresswoman Bush wants to defund the police, but she spent $70,000 in campaign funds to protect herself. Go figure. Protection for me but not for thee.
Bless this country's heart. I just witnessed a man in New York being beaten violently and robbed. If you want to do that to me in Greenville, have a talk with Jesus first. You are about to meet him.
BYH to the hordes of the unvaccinated. Same crowd that says they would take a bullet for their country apparently is too selfish to take a needle for their family, friends and community.
BMH, I have to admit that I totally under-estimated President Biden. His administration's accomplishments in the first six months include unprecedented illegal entrants and dangerous drugs across our southern border, inflation we haven't seen in decades, murder rates our country hasn't experienced over 50 years, and multiple cyber attacks from Russia impacting critical infrastructure. I truly thought he would need at least four years to screw things up this badly.
