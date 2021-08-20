Once the Taliban completes diversity training I think things will calm down in Afghanistan.
If Afghanistan chooses to live under a repressive Taliban regime, who are we to interfere? Religion ruins everything.
Greg Murphy and Thom Tillis find it easy to criticize Biden pulling troops out of a 20-year occupation that would never end. Selective memory for them, since Trump signed a peace agreement with the Taliban last year to do just this. BYH, maybe you should engage your brain before you open your mouth. But then you wouldn’t be a good Republican, would you?
Bless your heart Joe. Did it ever occur to you that you might get the thousands of Americans out of Afghanistan while our troops were still there to protect them. Guess not.
Of the four presidents to preside over the war in Afghanistan, Joe Biden is the only one with a child who served. It’s easier to keep our soldiers in harm’s way when you have personally sacrificed nothing. That’s why he knows it’s time to pull out and stop putting further brave Americans at risk in an unwinnable war.
Biden has been quick to place the blame for Afghanistan on others. I’m thinking he would make a good college football coach. “We ain’t got no indoor practice facility.”
This not only about the fall of Kabul. This is also about the fall of the U.S. government. Shameful. And we supposedly have a military intelligence section with many smart people? Duh?
Bless our hearts. Our country is going south rapidly. C’mon man. Can you say over my head? The Taliban is celebrating over this bunch of incapable people who are supposed to be running this country.
BTH’s. I feel so sorry for the Afghan women and children. They were left with no one to protect them but 300,000 very well-armed CHICKENS!
Bless the people of Afghanistan, in particular the men. If they had put as much effort in defending their country as they are now trying to get out, their country could have been a much better place to live.
Shame on our American media. They are not doing a very good job of protecting President Biden from the Afghanistan fiasco. If the media does its job then we will see no more of these horrible images. And if the journalists work hard for him then this becomes a great American victory and he will become the new American Caesar.
It’s perfectly understandable that state GOP representatives would vindictively go after President Biden regarding the Afghanistan debacle, but they remained silent when our previous pathological president incited an insurrection against our own government. Pathetic hypocrites!
