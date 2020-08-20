BOH. We give so much attention to those students who spread the COVID-19 virus through their irresponsible behavior that we overlook those (perhaps the majority) who do understand their pivotal role in containing the virus, who do care about others and who act responsibly. We owe these caring young people thanks, and we should not let them be eclipsed by the bad apples.
I mentioned to my husband that there wasn’t enough stupid or misguided, ignorant people to re-elect Trump. He said oh yeah, just read the Bless Your Hearts, there are.
BYH to Democrats. I still have this nagging question that you just can’t honestly answer. Why is an ID not required to vote? What are you afraid of? Can I get into your convention without an ID? And you all call the Republicans corrupt?
Bless your heart Daily Reflector. It seems that you jump on BYH’s from liberal whack jobs, but resist printing those of rational people.
Bless your heart to anyone still caught up in the Pandemic Panic. There was exactly one death from coronavirus reported in North Carolina on Wednesday. I hear Vidant on the radio advertising, begging people to get tested for free. This is ridiculous. It’s the middle of summer, how can anyone other than a hypochondriac seriously be concerned about this virus. Reopen N.C.!
People testing positive with the virus, having no symptoms, is good news. That is how we reach herd immunity, which after all has been the objective.
BYH to the folks the retirement center who won’t reveal the true rate of infections of staff and residents — even to the residents! Don’t they know that truth is the best antidote to rumor and innuendo?
Bless my heart. It’s always great to see what little it takes to stir left wing libs into a frenzy. The latest example is the flap over the post office. To them, it seems like the world would end if the USPS took 700 sorting machines, of the 10,000 now in use, out of service. This latest turmoil shows what idiots you are.
Bless my heart. I am in my 70s. As long as I can remember, the USPS has had numerous financial problems, Most of these caused by mismanagement. It is good to see that now, all these problems were caused by Trump. Democrats looking for another scapegoat.
More than 167,000 dead. There is a coin shortage. No concerts, no theater, no paper towels, no toilet paper. Our kids can’t go to school. A $3 trillion deficit in the last year. Food lines stretch for miles. 30 million unemployed. We can’t even leave our country. This is making America great again? BYH.
BYH, if you stumble, make it part of the dance.
