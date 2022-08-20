BYH to whomever is responsible for the black electric bicycles on ECU’s campus. I’ve witnessed on several occasions how irresponsible and reckless the students are using them. I hate to say it, but I expect somebody is going to get seriously hurt, and it’s not going to be because of lack of bike lanes or bike-friendly streets. People in the university area need to watch out.
Bless our hearts, town of Grifton. When are we going to get a grocery store? We keep hearing different stories but so far it’s nothing. At one point there was work going, now it’s at a standstill. All of us do not have transportation to go to other towns to shop. Let us know something.
BYH to all the previous comments/complaints regarding city leadership. If the city paid as much attention to crime and speed limits and traffic safety as they do about “a 21 year old walking down the sidewalk with a cup of beer” it would be a far better place to live. Why can’t they get priorities straight? We continue to be one of the most dangerous cities in North Carolina to drive.
All these bars they are opening is fine and dandy but what we need in Greenville is a good German restaurant.
Bless our hearts, so the build back better has been renamed and passed, why? Because liberals and Democrats are gullible. Why, you might ask? Because Mother Nature always wins, so that fight is for nothing, and the IRS has all the time in the world, so that money is for nothing. And pharmaceutical companies will just raise their prices even more, so that money is for nothing. Wake up sheeple.
BOH, the Afghanistan exit debacle in 2021 by Biden will be the one item that defines his legacy for history, regardless of all the other failures of this administration.
BOH it seems Speedway does not believe in putting paper in their machines for a receipt for you. Please be a little considerate of others so we don’t have to go in the store and wait in line to get a receipt.
Another bless your heart to Charles Wood and his family with Pitt-Greene Chem Dry. Once again they did an awesome job in cleaning our carpet and hardwood floors. He is a small business owner who is most professional and deserves our local support. You will never be disappointed.
BYH to all those supporting abortion rights. I support a woman’s choice but see no problem with the cutoff at 20 weeks. Five months should be enough time to choose an abortion. Also would like to see the media stop calling the 20-week period an abortion ban. Time to start telling people the truth as it is (not just what you want to call it.)