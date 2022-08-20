Bless Your Heart

BYH to whomever is responsible for the black electric bicycles on ECU’s campus. I’ve witnessed on several occasions how irresponsible and reckless the students are using them. I hate to say it, but I expect somebody is going to get seriously hurt, and it’s not going to be because of lack of bike lanes or bike-friendly streets. People in the university area need to watch out.

Bless our hearts, town of Grifton. When are we going to get a grocery store? We keep hearing different stories but so far it’s nothing. At one point there was work going, now it’s at a standstill. All of us do not have transportation to go to other towns to shop. Let us know something.