BYH, I don’t care what you call it, deliberately slowing down the mail during a pandemic is election tampering.
BYH DNC! All I heard from the convention is “I don’t like Trump” and “Trump hurt my feelings!” Please give me some platform specifics so I can make an informed decision!
BYH, Biden 2020: Acceptable under the circumstances.
BYH, if God made us in his own image, then why aren’t we like, invisible?
BYH to planning commission members who voted for the text amendment. I only hope you have some bright lights come move next to your home. Why does Planter’s Walk have to be “good for the city.” Volunteer your neighborhood to develop an athletic field — 300 against and one for!
BYH, the Pitt County Board of Elections says on the phone that absentee ballots would be mailed out on Sept. 4. Return them as soon as possible. To verify your vote at home, take a photograph of it before mailing it back and hand deliver in person to the Pitt County Board of Elections.
BYH to the nice lady in the Grid who rented my daughter and a group of her friends a house near ECU campus. They were duped into one of the horrific student housing projects on 10th Street. I can attest from being onsite this was not fake news.
A no BYH to the white dodge car that was flying down Hooker Road Tuesday morning about 10 a.m. Really? You could have caused an accident! Your license need to be revoked as well.
Shame on university officials for participating in this sham football season. How about taking the high road one time? Putting young lads lives at stake so the athletic department can make a few more dollars. Talk about our university system needing an overhaul. The great educators of the past are rolling over in their graves. Take a good look in the mirror!
No BYH to the person saying that west Greenville has been revitalized at the expense of taxpayers. Whenever this city or ECU wanted land, families were forced out with little compensation! Imagine working cleaning house and taking care of rich people’s children only to have your home taken for $10,000.
BYH. If stimulus checks were being distributed at polling places, I am sure people would find a way to get there.
BYH city leaders. If a Black Lives Matter mural can be painted on the streets, should we be able to paint a Save The Unborn Babies mural as well?
The latest delirium? Stewing that the U.S. Postal Service, which every December handles billions of first-class cards just fine, will be incapable of handling less than a hundred million ballots in October and November. Are you serious?
