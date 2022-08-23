Bless Your Heart

BYH, the Democratic party has begun to look like a hoard of lemmings following their geriatric leadership over the cliff as the nation implodes. Do the nation a favor at the next election and get some fresh blood in the party and Congress. Representatives who have 25- to 40-year careers should be replaced. It is time, even though we have to muddle through with Biden for two more years. We won’t hold our breath, though.

Bless the heart of the Greenville Daily Reflector. It seems the Reflector has become the town crier of the radical left. I guess “fair and balanced” is an old concept no longer acceptable according to the rule of wokery. One-sided best describes our dear Daily Reflector. Is one-sided hyphenated?