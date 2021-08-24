Bless my heart. I’m confused. I always thought that Nissan and Honda were supposed to be vehicles that were economical to operate. It seems now that the race is on to see who’s the fastest.
BYH. Don’t believe in vaccines because God will protect you? When you contract COVID-19 please go to a church, not the hospital.
Wow, the new makeshift truck stop located in the former Home Depot parking lot is such a pleasant sight. The “interactions” between drivers and “service providers” provide great entertainment. Great look for the area.
Thank you to Greenville and ECU police for closing off 14th Street to make move-in safer from dangerous drivers speeding through. How about trying to slow down the everyday drag racers on 10th Street or putting the speed bumps back on Fifth? Our lives are valuable every day not just when we move back to town with our wallets.
BYH to loud squat trucker drivers. Please do not make the mistake that anyone looking at your vehicle as it roars by is doing it out of admiration; they are looks of annoyance and disgust for the air and noise pollution plus amazement at your disregard for the safety of others on the road. I look forward to the day when legal restrictions get enforced and your dangerous vehicles are towed and impounded.
This message is for the young man who is a student at ECU who is “just plain fed up” by being told what to do about the ECU mask mandate because he is a young adult capable of making his own decisions. Please remember that you have a responsibility to protect others as well. We’re in this together and you can help end it.
To the BYHer on the Pitt Drainage District, I wonder what they do with the taxes as well because it’s not spent on canals around me.
BYH to the “mainstream media.” It is a sad day when they start telling the truth about Uncle Joe. What happened to providing him with cover no matter how stupid his decisions were?
It seems the Afghanistan fiasco is now a battle about who is most at fault, Biden or Trump. I gotta think that those on the ground over there trying to get out alive probably have little interest in whom is to blame. Or is it “who is to blame.” Probably the fault of low spending on education or either I was not paying attention.
BYH for unintended consequences in times like these. After the last five years, isn’t it refreshing to hear a lot of silence from Democrats across the whole country? Thank heavens for small favors.
Judging from all those who chimed in about Afghanistan, there’s no shortage of armchair quarterbacks in this town.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.