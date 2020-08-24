Thank you to the Greenville Public Works Department for your efforts to clean up all of the debris from the recent storms. You are the best. BYH to the citizens that continue to put their debris in the gutters instead of on your lawn.
How many people reading this column would put a $ 100 bill in the mail to send to someone? I’m suspecting it is just about zero or possibly 100 percent zero. But you want your presidential vote to go in the mail? Think about that?
Not safe to go to class but safe to roll around on the football patch. ECU is bringing new meaning to the term “higher education.”
BYH, there are double barrel hurricanes bearing down on us, what did the Gulf Coast ever do to God?
Does anyone other than local residents care about our city’s health? Will tailgating be allowed on city property during the ECU-Marshall game? What tailgating limits will be applied to private property and will that be enforced? Will masks and social distancing be required? What will be the city’s limit be on how many can tailgate in one place? I think residents are concerned about their health and would like to know!
BYH. The John Paul II controversy is classic NIMBY. Everyone supports free enterprise, children playing sports and schools until they actually have to see and hear the results. “Not In My Back Yard!” they scream.
Bless Your Hearts to the health officials looking for the next COVID cluster. Look no farther than the gym in Winterville that has been allowed to remain open. It is overcrowded particularly in the evenings and no clients or staff are wearing masks. I almost never agree with Gov. Cooper, but he may be right about keeping gyms closed unless they can do better.
At least under Obama we had commercial air service to and from Greenville.
I find it hard to believe that the Democrat candidates will not condemn the looting, burning and rioting. What does this portend for the future? Will we have to protect ourselves when our elected leaders tell the police to stand down? Who wants to live in a country like that?
Bless my heart, I should have known it was an omen back in February, the last time I was in a bar, when someone came up next to me and asked the bartender for a Corona and two Hurricanes.
BYH voters. If you can mask up and go to the grocery store, Target, Lowes and so forth, you can go vote in person, especially with so many opportunities to vote early, starting on Oct. 15.
Our city has funded a monument for $2 million. At the same time let air service leave us. What’s wrong with this picture?
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.