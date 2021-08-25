Every time it rains the same roads and bridges get flooded causing crashes because drivers are too lazy, distracted or something and still drive through the high water. The design of these roads never gets addressed. Tell me, why is that? Everyone can see they are not designed, built or maintained to handle rainstorms without repeatedly flooding. BOH for failing to learn and fix these problems.
When will Pitt County get another hospital? We have a great hospital here but one hospital cannot serve the health needs of the population of most of eastern North Carolina. It is sad when a resident of Pitt cannot be admitted to their own hospital because there are no beds. Many cities the size of Greenville have two or more hospitals.
I think it would be a real good idea if the town of Ayden had a cleanup day. I have never seen more trash laying beside the streets and more yards that hadn’t been mowed than anywhere I have ever been. A good cleanup day or a good code enforcement officer would really help Ayden.
BYH CVS by Pitt Community College, please mow your grass! This is three years running that you’ve been neglectful! All your neighbors are good corporate citizens; you’re an eyesore
BYH to ECU for holding Pirate Palooza during a pandemic when only half of our population is vaccinated. No masks? No physical separation rules? I guess the virus only impacts crowds indoors? When y’all have cluster outbreaks in a couple of weeks don’t go looking for any sympathy.
BYH, when I worked at the hospital and later the med school, I was required to get Hep B, tdap and a flu shot. Now that the COVID shot is FDA approved, employees have NO argument left. Do your fellow man/patient a favor and get the shot already!
A true BYH to all those who worked to resurface the local roads so quickly and with minimal disruption in the heat of summer. It is a pleasure to drive on Thomas Langston Road, Evans Street, etc.
BYH to those “health care” workers protesting safety job requirements for an approved vaccine. Where is the outrage for the required annual flu shot to work with sick people. Heal thyself or work elsewhere!
Dear Greenville city leaders, please mandate mask in all business in Greenville. Vidant Health is canceling elective surgeries because a growing number of COVID-19 patients is straining the system. It’s hospital has space for people who have unplanned medical emergencies, that space lessens with each COVID-19 patient. They are at 90 percent capacity. Today at the store, many ECU students were wearing no mask. Do the right thing to protect our community!
