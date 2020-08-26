BYH. Tired of Walmart managers and their no-mask wearing dramas? It’s not like they’re saying go back home and change out of your pajamas.
BYH to the cute neighborhood near campus the ECU students call the Grid. After the chancellor announced undergraduate classes going online, we found a two bedroom house for our son and his roommate. The property we found was not the most up to date and cleanest but it was hands down the best of what we viewed. The other properties we viewed were in very, very bad shape and very dirty.
Bless your heart City of Greenville. Now you want to spend over $3 million dollars on a pool at Eppes Recreation center. Why? Because it will be easier for kids to walk to. So how easy is it for my kids to walk there when I live over by the mall? You do realize that people other than west Greenville residents use the pool. Looks like all of Greenville pays for west Greenville’s pool.
Can Greenville survive without football? Is this the end of times? I am pretty sure the Bible says somewhere that if football is canceled then the locusts will arrive and eat the grass at the stadium. Or something along those lines. Losing a handful of football players is a small price to pay for the ability to cheer on the team.
Thank you planning and zoning for allowing youth sports at John Paul II. I live in one of the two complaining neighborhoods. Did y’all really believe sports would be scheduled from 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.? Play ball!
BYH big warehouse store. I appreciate you having a security guard at the door handing out masks and ensuring compliance. No BYH to the high-maintenance, middle-aged woman who took hers off as soon as she was in the store shopping. Saw you in the vitamins and supplements section. Protecting yourself from a viral pandemic might be a healthier thing to do than popping pills.
BYH to Tuesday’s BYH professing that there is a 0 percent chance anybody would want to send a $50 or $100 bill through the mail. Well, I do it all the time and will do it again in September for my sister’s birthday and I’ve never once had a problem. So that is probably how accurate you are about everything else. I trust the mail, even though dear leader is trying to dismantle it.
BYH to all the paranoid nut cases railing about the post office. It seems to me that you are sent into a frenzy over nothing. If you are worried about your vote, go to the polls. You are afraid to go to the polls, but parties, rallies and other gatherings are OK? I suggest that if you are worried about mail delivery, you probably need therapy.
