Bless Your Heart

 Bobby Burns/The Daily Reflector

Regarding the classified materials found at Mara Lago, I wonder how many top-secret documents were sent by Trump to his buddies Vladimir Putin and Kim Jung-Un. If he sent any, this would be the crime of the century, and Trump would have committed espionage and treason. The news channels need to look into this. Trump cannot be trusted.

Violent criminals deserve the same compassion they gave their victims! What say, you victims?


