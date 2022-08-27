Bless Your Heart

Bless Your Heart

 Bobby Burns/The Daily Reflector

BYH to our local weathermen. Last week you called for rain every day. I put off projects. No rain. Today you called for little chance of rain. It poured. Come on guys. At least I filled up my water buckets!

BYH, if that cockamamie loan forgiveness policy is a blatant attempt to buy votes, then for every vote that is gained two are lost by the resentment of those who worked hard to pay off their loans finally, as well as those who never took out such loans. On a related note, Jesus’ miracle of the loaves and fishes was a slap in the face to those who brought their own lunch.