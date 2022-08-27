BYH to our local weathermen. Last week you called for rain every day. I put off projects. No rain. Today you called for little chance of rain. It poured. Come on guys. At least I filled up my water buckets!
BYH, if that cockamamie loan forgiveness policy is a blatant attempt to buy votes, then for every vote that is gained two are lost by the resentment of those who worked hard to pay off their loans finally, as well as those who never took out such loans. On a related note, Jesus’ miracle of the loaves and fishes was a slap in the face to those who brought their own lunch.
When I went to college, states were paying 75 percent of tuition costs for state colleges thus keeping college more affordable. Now it is more like 25 percent. I certainly don’t begrudge them the loan forgiveness, especially considering how much easier I had it.
The $10,000 student loan forgiveness will enable large numbers of younger adults to begin qualifying for mortgages, thus enabling the financing and construction of badly needed starter homes. Good for the economy and for the housing shortage.
BYH to the officers of the Greenville Police Department taking students shopping for back-to-school clothes. If I’m not too late, I would like to throw my name in the pot. If an officer could take me to Coffman’s Men’s Wear, I could really use a new suit, a couple of shirts and some ties.
BYH to all of those ECU students who don’t know local laws or who even can’t read that the new bike scooters are not to be on sidewalks. Use them in the roadway as the law and user agreement clearly state. Please start adulting and learn to follow rules when you’re on wheels.
BYH to the Pitt County leaders who are quick to fund more SROs instead of training and arming the professional staff who are already there. Allow trained staff to use their concealed carry permits at schools and for little to no cost we’d have numerous real first-responders already on the scene in many classrooms. Or fund the missing school psychologists, social workers, counselors, etc. and start to help kids
Bless the hearts of the slip and fall lawyers that are like pigs at the trough over the Camp LeJeune toxic water lawsuits
These new electronic scooters that ECU has littered about town are horrible for our environment and economy. Being electric just means Duke Energy and others pollute elsewhere to generate the voltage. E-scooters destroy the economy of Greenville because we need more people to buy gas and especially pay for parking. How else can we afford multimillion-dollar parking decks unless ECU students pay for them?