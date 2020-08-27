The upcoming COVID football season will be real fun. The team who wins will be the one with the fewest infected players. Of course if you get behind you can put in a few infected players, which will scare the opposing team into submission. Reminds me of those dragons who spit fire. Was it Beowulf who played under Ed Emory?
How in the world can you change the restrictions on the John Paul II complex after it has been built? The restrictions were there to protect the neighbors who own property and were there long before the complex. So Kevin Faison and Max Joyner III doubt the majority of residents oppose the change? Really? Exactly who besides the builder was for it? Who protects the neighbors when you won’t do it? BYH.
COVID deaths does not mean people died “from” the virus. According to the statistics, nobody has ever been reported to have died from the virus. CDC only reports people who died “with” COVID. That means everyone who dies who ever had a positive test or was suspected of having been infected, from any cause, including traffic accidents, heart attacks and suicides. They have been cooking the books all along.
Bless your heart Mr Butterfield. I know you have been elected to Congress many times and have been in office for many years. For the record, in all the years in Congress, have you ever cast a vote in opposition to your party’s directive? Please be specific in your reply. I have little hope that this will ever appear in the ultra liberal Daily Reflector.
I find it hard to believe that the Democrat candidates will not condemn the looting, burning and rioting. What does this portend for the future? Will we have to protect ourselves when our elected leaders tell the police to stand down? Who wants to live in a country like that?
BYH to the NRA scare tactics. They are untrue and false, as Vice President Biden has not said he would defund the police or move to restrict gun sales. Propaganda at its worse.
BYH city of Greenville. Since everyone wants equality now, let’s put a pool in all areas. There are many other places and families in Greenville that aren’t west Greenville. Make it more central or build more than one.
No BYH to the entry in Wednesday’s paper that indicated anyone who has a problem with the mail slowing down needs therapy. No, we are concerned that our autocratic third-world-mentality dictator-wannabe is deliberately dismantling processing machines in order to slow the mail down to help his re-election in a bald-faced attempt to destroy a constitutionally protected service. Get your head out of your right-wing echo chamber.
