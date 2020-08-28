Bless our hearts. Fox News has a cult following. Everyone listening to their false claims and conspiracy theories, those are the ones that are going to vote. Take heed. This ought to get all others fired up and vote, vote, vote!
BYH to the mainstream media for having their pundits cut in and speak while the black Republicans speak on behalf of President Donald Trump. Nothing like talking over someone who is trying to get a clear message out to our people. You are a fool if you think the Democrats want fair elections.
BYH Trumpers! Be afraid, be very afraid! Put an assault rifle in every room and two in your truck! Or better yet, just don’t watch the convention or Fox News.
I was told this morning by a pair of talking bobble heads on MSNBC, who encourage riots, looting, and lawless behavior, that anyone who supports Trump is living in an alternate reality. I think you boneheads are the ones in an alternate reality. Bless your hearts.
BYH to the fear-mongering ads about Biden taking away your guns. This has been used in ads against successful Democratic presidential candidates in the past, and you still have your guns. Maybe it is time to give up on this scare tactic.
BYH, Trump’s polls are speeding backward like a race car in reverse. His only move is “I know I’m bad, but Biden will be worse.”
BYH to Joe Biden. For a man who barely knows who he is, he knows how to: Stop the COVID pandemic, eliminate racism, eliminate illegal immigration, reduce the crime rate, increase government handouts, etc., etc.
Can we stop shouting for a couple of minutes and do a little thinking? Go to YouTube Saving Private Ryan cemetery scene. Look at the rows and rows and rows of crosses. Those are 18- and 19-year-olds. They did that so that we were not obligated to speak German or Japanese. Now I am hearing that it is too much trouble to get an absentee ballot or put on a mask and stand 6 feet apart at the polls any time during early voting. It’s OK at the store or pharmacy etc. but too much trouble in order to vote? Really? Seriously?
A sincere BYH to The Daily Reflector for its balanced editorial page that publishes the opinions of a variety of columnists, from conservatives such as Mark Thiessen, Walter Williams and John Hood to progressives such as Eugene Robinson, Steven Roberts and the the Capital Broadcasting Company. Those who call the DR a left-wing rag obviously don’t read the editorial page. Please keep sharing both sides of the political argument.
BYH Daily Reflector, it’s Copper Beech not Cooper Beach!
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.