BYH U.S. officials for giving the Taliban the list of Americans we are trying to evacuate. Nothing like putting Americans on the Taliban kill list. We need someone dependable in the White House, not in Depends!
BTH, as the floodwaters rose a man turned away a truck, a boat and then a helicopter as he sat on his roof. “God will save me,” he said in refusal to each. Sadly, he was swept away to his demise. At the Pearly Gates the man railed at St. Peter, “I so believed God would save me yet here I am.” St. Peter replied, “God sent you a truck, a boat and then a helicopter!”
BYH. Media keeps talking about schools going virtual. The vaccine is FDA approved. It should be added to the required immunizations list. People, get the shot. No one decided they didn’t need the polio vaccine.
The Pfizer vaccine is FDA approved, but only for ages 12 and up.
BYH Greenville Utilities, if you are going to take over the water in Bethel how about having a dropbox in Bethel for the elderly to pay the water bill. They are having a hard time getting a ride to Greenville and most don’t do internet. SMH.
Bless my heart, I may not be the most handsome man in town, or the sharpest tool in the shed ... I forgot where I was going with this.
Bless my heart, I got people in my life who love me for being me. I got people who hate me for the exact same reason.
BYH Winterville. COVID-19 cases went up high and are killing people in Pitt County. How stupid are the town officials to have a Watermelon Festival now. How many do you want to kill with this COVID-19 super spreader event. I hope the town enjoys the money while they are allowing an event put on by them to spread such of a killer virus. You should be proud of yourselves.
Why do we not have mask mandates throughout the city? Time for our city leaders and county commissioners to please stop politics and mandate masks as the delta variant is increasing. Please step up and do so to protect our community given increase of the ECU students, and business that are not requiring them. Lives are at stake and we need leadership to protect us.
No BYH; nothing burns me up more than the discrepancy in the disciplining of students out of dress code in the high schools in Pitt County!
A big thank you goes out to the staff of Antia’s Mexican restaurant. No only do y’all have some of the freshest most delicious food in the area, you give change in two dollar bills that my kids love, but you also have the friendliest staff around. I dropped my phone recently and your staff ran it back to me and were so kind. Customer for life, I am.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.