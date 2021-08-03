BYH — Three cheers for the 4-H, NC Cooperative Extension and Junior League of Greenville for putting together the BBQ Bootcamp! Thank you DR for putting the article on the front page — while it’s vital to “teach a man to fish,” it’s equally important to teach how to cook it too!
BYH! The eviction notices will be sent out soon. Shame on you for not paying your rent with all the stimulus monies you’ve received. No consideration for the landlords whose bills MUST be paid. SMH
It’s amusing yet sad to see a few attempt to present President Biden in a negative manner by suggesting he’s senile. Watch him more closely as he considers questions before answering them as compared to the pompous all-knowing-often wrong-answers his predecessor arrogantly provided with little or no thought. I suggest President Biden is far more competent and reputable in more ways that we can begin to provide here! BOH for finally having sanity and competency restored.
BYH. I read the question asking what this administration has and is doing for The United States. The only things I have seen are sarcastic answers about getting rid of the last administration. Some of us that are neither red or blue and would just like a common-sense administration. How can any administration cure this plague while the number of sick illegals keep coming across our southern border?
BYH to the city planners who keep forgetting that the ADA is a 31-year-old civil rights law that mandates accessibility to sidewalks and crosswalks. Maybe someday we will all be able to cross the roads and access sidewalks safely because of laws like this being enforced.
I remember lining up to go into the principal’s office to get a polio shot. That was in the mid 1950s. Don’t recall anyone asking if I wanted the shot. Doubt my parents would have objected as they respected the school administration to do the right thing. Of course, that was before politics took over the schools.
Bless this country’s heart. Joe wants to give everyone 100 dollars to get the shot. They should be fined 500 dollars if they don’t get it. Be a part of the solution not part of the problem.
BYH! Here is my two cents’ worth on the comment that implied having “In God We Trust” on our coins indicates we are a Christian nation. Actually, it doesn’t. Check out an article by Kevin Levick at www.thestreet.com (a site for investors): “Courts have consistently ruled that the motto is secular and no longer has any ‘theological or ritualistic impact,’ though many scholars disagree.” Putting the motto on currency has been controversial for decades.