BYH to those Greenville drivers and utility workers who treat sidewalks as a personal parking spaces. Every time you park there, you block access to food, friends, work and faith places for disabled people. Your car or truck blocking a sidewalk shows your disrespect for vets and others who have lost limbs for your freedom-remember that next time you're too lazy to park in a proper space.
SMH, it seems America and the rest of the world are becoming our own worst enemies.
BYH, Compared to what we have in the White House Trump doesn't look so bad. At least the U.S. had some backbone and was respected.
Bless the USA. Even though our administration is totally incompetent there are still many patriotic service members that are willing to help defend this country. God bless them.
BYH old man, I voted for you, and wish you godspeed. But you are tone deaf concerning your actions in Afghanistan, and as the carnage continues you won't be able to duck your critics or disavow your responsibility. Yes this war was a Bush production and the surrender to the terrorist Taliban was brought to us by Trump's deal with the devil, but you left the wrong way and your legacy is in the balance.
BYH to the military heroes who were killed because of the Afghan people. Biden has been worrying about getting thousands of Afghans out, and not getting His own people out first. Americans will be left behind thanks to Biden. Our people should have been removed first, then those who helped our military. Only those who help us. Not all Afghans should have be flown out. It is their country let them fight for their rights.
BYH to the news reporters that keep saying the Taliban and ISIS-K are enemies. But other times those same reporters will tell you how the Taliban released thousands of ISIS-K from prison as they took over the country. Do the reporters really believe the Taliban would release ISIS-K from prison, if they were enemies. I don't think so.
Bless our armed forces hearts. I feel for them. They must be thinking that the last 20 years and many lives and treasure wasted was all for nothing Please honor these brave warriors as the President certainly doesn't.
BYH Greg Murphy! Maybe you should resign since all you seem to care about is ridiculous political games! As a politician you should be putting your country, people and troops first! Grow up Greg!
Hey Joe. Here's the deal. Go away. Pretty obvious that you are in way over your head.
BYH to those killed trying to get the Americans to safety. Biden decision caused the deaths of these brave heroes. Bad decisions lead to bad outcomes. Poor leadership shows its nasty head when things go bad. Biden a prime example. America is at a crossroad. Do we continue with poor leadership, or do we called for the removal of the problem. We can not keep on this path there must be a change immediately.
BYH Greg Murphy. Your comments about believing Biden should resign over the situation in Afghanistan are atrocious. Maybe you need a history lesson. Trump was adamant and very vocal about getting troops out of there no matter the consequences! You are obviously in cahoots with the devil himself! Do us a favor and stick with your medical career only.
God help us. Now is the time that we need leadership not leader sheep. This country is under attack from terrorists. What you gonna do Joe?
BYH to NC, and our nation. Biden and Gov. Cooper have sentenced many people to their death by not mandating the COVID-19 shots. They have played around the issue with mask requirements, and the begging folks to take the shots. If they had mandated it at the beginning many lives would not have been lost. But they still refuse to mandate the shots. There have been many other mandates on other shot? Why not now?
BYH to the USA. Biden has made us look like fools on the world stage. He is not fit to lead our country. He has endangered every single American's life now with his decisions. Our nation is going down with his cheering us on to our doom. It is time to wake up and remove him from office. We must choose someone other than what is in Washington now. A leader with common sense.
BYH to those taking livestock medications to treat COVID while calling those vaccinated with actual FDA-tested and approved human medications "sheep." You just can't fix stupid.
BYH to weak President Biden! You let our troops, Afghanistan allies and U.S. citizens down. You failed miserably and the world leaders know it! How many lives were you ready to sacrifice for your incompetency? Resign before you do any more damage!
BYH, we need to build a wall between the U.S. and Canada. We need to keep their socialism out of our noses. I just wanted to see how it felt to sound that stupid.
BYH, why does Black Lives Matter have to answer for looters, but the NRA doesn't have to answer for school shooters?
You sat in the ER for seven hours waiting to be seen because your foot hurt. If bones weren't exposed and you weren't bleeding out, how is it an emergency? Oh, that's right, in your delusional reality it is an emergency. BYH, narcissist.
BYH to BLM. I don't hear as much about them recently as I once did. This seemed to transpire about the same time that their leadership started doing very well financially. I feel sure that this is just coincidental. Well, at least fairly sure.
BYH Joe Biden. You put on quite a display of your competence in front of the world to see yesterday during a news conference. I'm surprised you didn't start singing: "How do you like me now, how do you like me now!"
Bless your heart. To all the people that won't get vaccinated because Jesus told you not to. Get ready to meet him.
freedumb (noun): The belief that your personal freedom outweighs others' personal safety.
