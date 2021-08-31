BYH to the young man who found my phone in the Publix parking lot on Sunday. You are my hero of the universe. Please ask your mom to give you three extra hugs for me!
BOH America, what ever happened to “agree to disagree with grace.” Now it’s seems to be agree to disagree with disgrace!
BYH to the people in Bethel who want a dropbox to pay your GUC bill. I still put my bill payment in the mail. I guess you don’t know how to use the mail or do they not have mail pickup in Bethel?
BMH, my wife complained that I never buy her flowers. To be honest, I didn’t even know she sold flowers.
BYH to the genius who wrote in about “alleged crimes” and how it’s the media’s opinion and police can’t arrest someone for alleged crimes. Did you even go to school? I mean it’s all so much hot air, but the principal of innocent until proven guilty is the reason they are called alleged crimes prior to conviction. You’re welcome.
Bless all our hearts. I agree with the submission about so much building up of our county lands. Stop annexation until the roads coming into and out of Greenville can accommodate the extra vehicles! Our roads are horrible and traffic is bumper to bumper. That’s why we don’t want to live in Raleigh! Plant more trees and not Bradford pear trees!
BYH to the local government retirement paid to our law enforcement. The politicians in Raleigh refuse to give a cost of living for our retired law enforcement officers. I guess they are defunded the retired officers as well as the active officers. Retired officers on the local level have not received a cost of living in 10 years. I call this defunded, and disgraceful. It is time to take care of our retired officers. Now.
BYH to people who continue to leave valuables visible in their parked cars. Just because it’s parked in your driveway doesn’t mean it’s safe to leave your wallet, purse or backpack. With population growth comes other issues including increased crime, so stop making it so easy for the thieves.
BYH to so many spoiled brats. They have no work ethic. I recall priming tobacco at sunrise behind a one-eyed mule. It made the rest of my working life seem easy in comparison. Of course, I was well compensated at $12 a day in cash. Life was good.
I’ve noticed, that every Sunday in DWI section of the Daily Reflector. There’s always many more drunk drivers being caught in Winterville, than in Greenville. Considering Greenville is many times more populated than Winterville. What is going on?
BYH. A drag queen on the front page. New low for the Reflector, nuf said, I bet you hope!
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.