Bless Your Heart

 Bobby Burns/The Daily Reflector

This is in reference to “Regarding the classified material found at Mar-a-Lago ...” I would like to tell this person: do they not realize that the president and his son are compromised by China and Hillary Clinton tore up everything in the world? I don’t understand you Democrats and why you feel this way when y’all are just as crooked as you can be. Sorry to bust your balloon but you are.

Bless our hearts for the Congresspeople complaining about student loan forgiveness who’ve had their PPP loans forgiven. Hypocrisy reigns supreme.