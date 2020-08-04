BTH of whoever named our current storm. Why not something we can all pronounce, unlike the entire crowd on The Weather Channel. Bruce? Dave? Diane? Fioana?
Bless your heart, as ECU students come back into town, let’s hope they act like responsible adults and wear masks, socially distance, wash their hands often, and for goodness sakes people, stay off your devices while driving!
BYH, rules to live by: When entrusted with a secret, keep it. Never make the first offer in a negotiation. Always carry two handkerchiefs, the one in your breast pocket is for her. Never turn down a breath mint. Marry the girl, marry her family. Never shake a man’s hand sitting down. If you need music at the beach, you’re missing the point. Be confident and humble at the same time. Manners make the man.
Bless my heart, I asked my wife if I was the only one she had ever been with. She said, “why yes, all the others were nines and tens.”
BYH to the clueless wonder who asked when has socialism ever had to bail out capitalism, I hope you were kidding, but at this point ignorance is a choice. They are just about to send out the second round of $1,200 checks, and lets not forget about all that corporate socialism. I guess “conservatives” hypocritically only endorse corporate socialism, “promoting” and “providing for” the general welfare is the BAD socialism.
BYH to ECU. I have seen the flood of students coming into Greenville and Pitt County. What we you thinking? Now the spread of COVID-19 will be a great danger to our citizens. Many public schools will not allow students to attend, but you allow students from everywhere to flood Greenville. Students should be restricted to campus.
BYH to the state Board of Elections. Early voting is the best thing for democracy since sliced bread, and expanding it modestly this year was appropriate and helpful so that we can vote safely. And BYH to the poll workers!
To the person asking for proof that socialist programs ever bailed out capitalism. Farmers got more than $22 billion in government payments in 2019. For fiscal year 2019, Congress appropriated $740 million for fossil energy. Dairy subsidies totaled $6.1 billion from 1995-2019. Housing subsidies total about $15 billion a year. Don’t forget the bailout of the U.S. financial and auto industries.
Here is an example of “socialist” efforts bailing out capitalism: A series of programs helped the country recover from capitalism’s Great Depression. Some of those programs endure. Are you ready to give up your Social Security check yet?
