Weather Alert

THIS PRODUCT COVERS EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA **ISAIAS DEPARTING EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA BUT STILL BRINGING IMPACTS** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - NONE * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR COASTAL ONSLOW, DUPLIN, EAST CARTERET, GREENE, INLAND ONSLOW, JONES, LENOIR, MARTIN, NORTHERN CRAVEN, PITT, SOUTHERN CRAVEN, TYRRELL, WASHINGTON, AND WEST CARTERET - A STORM SURGE WARNING AND TROPICAL STORM WARNING ARE IN EFFECT FOR BEAUFORT, HATTERAS ISLAND, MAINLAND DARE, MAINLAND HYDE, NORTHERN OUTER BANKS, OCRACOKE ISLAND, AND PAMLICO * STORM INFORMATION: - ABOUT 180 MILES NORTH OF NEW BERN NC - 37.7N 76.8W - STORM INTENSITY 70 MPH - MOVEMENT NORTH-NORTHEAST OR 25 DEGREES AT 33 MPH SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ ISAIAS IS CROSSING INTO VIRGINIA AS A STRONG TROPICAL STORM THIS MORNING. ISAIAS WILL CONTINUE TO SLOWLY WEAKEN AS IT QUICKLY PULLS AWAY FROM THE AREA TOWARD THE NORTH THROUGH THE DAY. TROPICAL STORM FORCE WINDS CONTINUE ACROSS THE NORTHERN OUTER BANKS. ADDITIONAL DOWNED TREES AND POWER OUTAGES ARE LIKELY THROUGH MID- MORNING. THE THREAT FOR TORNADOES HAS ENDED. LIFE-THREATENING STORM SURGE REMAINS POSSIBLE ACROSS THE AREA THROUGH THE MID-MORNING HIGH TIDE CYCLE. THE HIGHEST WATER LEVELS ARE CURRENTLY BEING OBSERVED IN PROXIMITY TO THE PAMLICO, PUNGO, BAY, AND TIDAL NEUSE RIVERS, BUT THE THREAT WILL SHIFT TOWARD THE NORTHERN PAMLICO, CROATAN, AND ROANOKE SOUNDS. LOW LYING PROPERTIES AND ROADWAYS COULD BE INUNDATED AND DAMAGED, AND DUNES COULD BE OVERTOPPED AS WAVE ACTION ENHANCES THE STORM SURGE RISK ALONG THE BEACHES. THE THREAT FOR STRONGER AND MORE FREQUENT RIP CURRENTS WILL CONTINUE FOR AREA BEACHES OVER THE NEXT COUPLE DAYS, LEADING TO EXTREMELY DANGEROUS CONDITIONS FOR SWIMMING. DANGEROUS MARINE CONDITIONS ARE ALSO OCCURRING, WITH SEAS CURRENTLY AROUND 10 TO 15 FEET AND ONLY GRADUALLY SUBSIDING THROUGH THE DAY. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM THE MAIN WIND EVENT ARE NOW UNFOLDING ACROSS AREAS AROUND THE ALBEMARLE SOUND AND THE OUTER BANKS. REMAIN WELL SHELTERED FROM DANGEROUS WIND HAVING ADDITIONAL SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS. IF REALIZED, THESE IMPACTS INCLUDE: - SOME DAMAGE TO ROOFING AND SIDING MATERIALS, ALONG WITH DAMAGE TO PORCHES, AWNINGS, CARPORTS, AND SHEDS. A FEW BUILDINGS EXPERIENCING WINDOW, DOOR, AND GARAGE DOOR FAILURES. MOBILE HOMES DAMAGED, ESPECIALLY IF UNANCHORED. UNSECURED LIGHTWEIGHT OBJECTS BECOME DANGEROUS PROJECTILES. - SEVERAL LARGE TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, BUT WITH GREATER NUMBERS IN PLACES WHERE TREES ARE SHALLOW ROOTED. SEVERAL FENCES AND ROADWAY SIGNS BLOWN OVER. - SOME ROADS IMPASSABLE FROM LARGE DEBRIS, AND MORE WITHIN URBAN OR HEAVILY WOODED PLACES. A FEW BRIDGES, CAUSEWAYS, AND ACCESS ROUTES IMPASSABLE. - SCATTERED POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES, BUT MORE PREVALENT IN AREAS WITH ABOVE GROUND LINES. * SURGE: POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM THE MAIN SURGE EVENT ARE FOR AREA BEACHES NORTH OF OCRACOKE INLET, THE PAMLICO SOUND, NEUSE RIVER, PAMLICO RIVER, PUNGO RIVER, AND ASSOCIATED TRIBUTARIES. REMAIN WELL AWAY FROM LIFE- THREATENING SURGE HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS. IF REALIZED, THESE IMPACTS INCLUDE: - AREAS OF INUNDATION WITH STORM SURGE FLOODING ACCENTUATED BY WAVES. DAMAGE TO SEVERAL BUILDINGS, MAINLY NEAR THE COAST. - SECTIONS OF NEAR-SHORE ESCAPE ROUTES AND SECONDARY ROADS BECOME WEAKENED OR WASHED OUT, ESPECIALLY IN USUALLY VULNERABLE LOW SPOTS. - MAJOR BEACH EROSION WITH HEAVY SURF BREACHING DUNES. STRONG AND NUMEROUS RIP CURRENTS. - MODERATE DAMAGE TO MARINAS, DOCKS, BOARDWALKS, AND PIERS. SEVERAL SMALL CRAFT BROKEN AWAY FROM MOORINGS, ESPECIALLY IN UNPROTECTED ANCHORAGES. ELSEWHERE ACROSS EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: DO NOT ENTER EVACUATED AREAS UNTIL OFFICIALS HAVE GIVEN THE ALL CLEAR TO RETURN. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: NOW IS THE TIME TO STAY INSIDE AND AWAY FROM WINDOWS. LISTEN FOR UPDATES AND BE READY IN CASE YOU LOSE ELECTRICAL POWER. KEEP A BATTERY-POWERED RADIO, CHARGED CELL PHONE AND FLASHLIGHT HANDY. KEEP YOUR CELL PHONE CHARGED AND IN POWER-SAVING MODE. IF YOU LOSE POWER, USE IT SPARINGLY AND MAINLY FOR PERSONAL EMERGENCIES AND CHECK-INS. DO NOT BE A THRILL SEEKER OR RISK YOUR LIFE FOR SENSELESS PHOTOS OR VIDEOS. IF YOU ARE PRONE TO FLOODING OR IN AN AREA UNDER A STORM SURGE WATCH OR WARNING, BE PREPARED FOR THE POSSIBILITY OF A QUICK AND DRAMATIC RISE IN WATER LEVELS. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE READY.GOV - FOR INFORMATION ON CREATING AN EMERGENCY PLAN SEE GETAGAMEPLAN.ORG - FOR ADDITIONAL DISASTER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION SEE REDCROSS.ORG NEXT UPDATE ----------- THE NEXT LOCAL STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NEWPORT/MOREHEAD CITY NC AROUND 12 PM EDT, OR SOONER IF CONDITIONS WARRANT.