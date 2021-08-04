Seems the youth of today are interested in one thing: looking at their phone. Get rid of all the teachers and have one 6-foot cellphone as the teacher. Kids would look at the big phone more than a person. I think testing would improve and think of the money we would save by having no teachers. Just someone to set up the big phone in the classroom. We are on to something here!
Yet another Global TransPark planning commission. If we had as many planes landing as GTP economic initiatives maybe the North Carolina General Assembly would not need to keep funding the operation of the place. Still trying to put lipstick on a pig after all these years. Of course if you do not have a dream then your dream will never come true. But dreaming about the Global TransPark is more like a nightmare.
Bless your heart, Pitt-Greenville Airport. Both airports in Jacksonville and New Bern received grants to add new routes to their flight offerings. Greenville is more than twice the size of New Bern, yet here we sit with one route to Charlotte. If we are not going to have the kind of service we deserve, just shut down PGV for commercial service. The Kinston Jet Port would be a great regional airport and just minutes away.
BYH PCS. Breakfasts and lunches are always free for students, but teachers pay an exorbitant amount for the same portions and same meals. Give teachers, custodians, and support staff the same courtesy and allow everyone free meals. I’ll take thatPop-Tart, thank you!
These days people take so many photos with their phones that the allure of looking at old photos is not appreciated. Those old photos taken with a Kodak Brownie camera will never be replaced. Old photo books are a thing of the past and that is sad. Digital photos are great but nothing will replace the smell of the old photo albums. Black & white photos will always be No. 1.
My internet connection reminds me of all the girls I have loved. Seems those girls dropped me about as often as the internet drops me. I have paid off the girls who have dropped me as the alimony has ended for all but one. But I still have to pay my internet service. It is tough writing a Bless Your Heat masterpiece and then have the connection drop. Or did the DR cut me off?
Bless your heart Mr. Terry who works in the Cancer Center at Vidant! I was recently diagnosed with cancer and was scared about my treatment. When there was some confusion over where to go, Mr. Terry promised to stay with me and show me the way. And he did! He was an angel to me!