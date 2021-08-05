Bless your heart and thank you to the person who found my husband’s cellphone at Lowe’s and took it to the service desk.
BYH to the leftist atheist that is complaining that the United States is not a godly nation. Your assertion that speaking of religion is a violation of the First Amendment is laughable. You got your indoctrination about the Constitution in the so-called school of “higher learning.” The 1st Amendment only prohibits speech that incites violence, not “hate speech” that snowflakes want to stop. Pull some of your change out of your pocket and take a close look at it.
“In God We Trust” is a jingoistic political slogan that was added to U.S. coins at the height of the Civil War. It is a relic from a fearful past. The Founding Fathers had nothing to do with it. You’ll have to look elsewhere for evidence of a “Christian nation.”
A “no BYH” to the crews/companies who resurfaced several railroad crossings over the past several months. Instead of using the crossings on Regency, Moye and W.H. Smith as templates, you just laid down asphalt and all these resurfacings get an F-. Retraining is in order.
BYH to the dummy who thinks all anti-abortionists haven’t had a vaccination? Almost everyone that I know that is anti-abortion has had the vaccine. BYH, stop the lies.
Funny thing, as a very patriotic American, I wasn’t a bit saddened when the “woke” women’s soccer team lost. I actually, rather enjoyed it. Wake up, woke is on the way out.
Bless our heart, it took ‘click it or ticket’ to get us to wear our seat belts. I wonder if ‘mask it or casket’ will work.
BYH, if you replace our potato chips with grapefruit slices, you can lose up to 90 percent of what little joy you still have left in your life.
BYH to those who fail to grasp the concept of an inanimate object. There are individuals who believe a plastic grocery bag has managed to crawl out to the side of the road. I suspect that they might be the same people who think a gun decides to become involved in a murder or armed robbery. I can assure you that inanimate objects do not have free will.
Everyone who drinks unsweetened tea should be mandated to take the COVID shot. We need to help these people because they clearly need help. Drinking unsweetened tea means you failed the literacy test. Let’s take America back!
BYH people. No one is talking about what’s going on lately. Got gas today. $2.99 a gallon. Groceries and building supplies are up. No one is complaining. All you Biden supporters are quiet. What’s up with that. I miss President Trump.