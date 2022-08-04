Just wondering why the new "Inflation Reduction Bill" (Build Back Better) has a provision for hiring an extra 87,000 IRS auditors. How is that going to lower inflation?
BOHs, When a politician says these new taxes are for someone other than you, watch out, you are about to be slammed.
I heard that seven states were sending out stimulus checks. Hey Roy, where's mine?
BYH Sen. Tillis for letting down our men and women who have fought for our freedom, and don't forget the other Republican senators who turned their backs on our brave members of the armed forces.
BYH to Jon Stewart, activist for our veterans, who said, "If you have the guts to send somebody to war, then you better have the guts to take care of them when they get back home."
BYH, whatever you do, give 100 percent (unless you are giving blood).
BYH to some politicians. They want to pass legislation to recognize a conception as a human with rights. It has been implied that women who miscarry are at fault and can be prosecuted. Based on the current evidence, 70 percent to 75 percent of all conceptions will end in pregnancy loss. There is really nothing about abortion in the Bible. There is a passage in Exodus that says if someone causes a miscarriage, they can compensate the husband.
BYH: "Truth is something you stumble into when you think you are going someplace else." Jerry Garcia
BMH, my mechanic told me, "I couldn't fix our brakes, so I made your horn louder."
So now we have these climate activists gluing themselves to museum old master paintings and counters at Starbucks. Here's a good solution to that. Leave them there until they have to go to the bathroom. Then, after soiling, humiliating and embarrassing themselves they might decide that is not a very good idea. Time to stop catering to these extremists.
BOH, Biden was in Congress when Carter was president and managing that administration's disaster. Remember inflation, the Iran hostage debacle, etc. After Biden's election, he goes down to visit Carter almost immediately. Carter must have given him some good tips on how to screw up the country, and he is following them to the letter. But then Biden was never the brightest one in the pack of incompetents.
BYH to those who think it is foolish to address climate change, or who deny it altogether. I am old enough to know drastic changes have occurred here in ENC in a very short time. Scientists, who have studied far more than you, have warned us for years. But even common sense would tell us that deforestation, over population, and filling our air with carbon would bring devastating change.