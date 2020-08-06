BYH, one day 2020 will be the one-word catchphrase meaning everything messed up and bad. “How was your day?” “Horrible. A real 2020.” “Say no more.”
BYH to GUC workers. My neighbor across the street (in a rural area) lost several trees which took out his electric pole in the yard. when Isaias struck. You guys came at 6 p.m., and at 9 p.m. are still working diligently to get their power back on. Heroes for sure. Thank you for what you do all year, and especially during hurricane season.
BYH to readers railing for and against socialism. The definition of socialism is “the state controls the means of production.” It has little to do with generous or stingy social welfare programs. There are plenty of examples of successful and aggressive capitalist countries with generous social programs. There are also models of socialist regimes with miserable social welfare programs. Given the above definition, Trump is the real wannabe socialist.
BYH Ethan Lenker and the Board of Education for not following our surrounding counties and beginning instruction remotely! As a teacher, the policies allowing students in schools with head lice and bed bugs have been unreal, but nothing compares to the the life-threatening possibilities for hundreds of children (yes, they too get COVID), teachers, and families. Change to begin with Plan C!
BYH students. The administration needs students in school to provide day care for kids so parents can go back to employment. Re-election is the goal. COVID-19 is irrelevant.
Since sport teams are getting tested before they play, why don’t all school personnel get tested for COVID before we go into school? Are children and teachers not important enough to do the same? Test all school personnel before they go into the school year!
I love watching my grandson on the football field. I can, however, prioritize between education and football. I want to see him graduate. Where is common sense these days. Let’s not play close-contact sports if the kids can’t even safely go to school.
In these dark days, how joyful it is to find color in the comics on Wednesday!
BYH commissioners! The farmer’s market is not a closed building. The doors are open and fresh air is blowing in all day long.
BYH, quit referring to members of the Senate and House of Representatives as our ‘leaders’, they are our representatives not our leaders.
BTH of the fast-food business on East 10th Street. You had no change this morning so you charged us $8 instead of $7.36. Wow. How much did that ploy net you today? Shame on you.
