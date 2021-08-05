Bless our hearts. With the N.C. Education Lottery raising over a billion dollars this year, $34 million to replace Eppes school should not be a problem.
NO BYH to organizations that advertise the need for volunteers then never reach out to those willing to serve. Guess you didn't really need the support or help after all.
Bless their heart, MTV turns 40 this year. Thanks for 15 years of wonderful music!
BYH. People affected by the pandemic got stimulus money and extra unemployment benefits so how come they didn’t pay their rent with the money, if they had they wouldn’t have to worry about being evicted. Something is not right. Oh yeah, I know, greed.
Idea! Let's generate a list of all you owe back rent, utilities, etc. Pass them out to all the Bingo and Sweepstakes parlors and all places selling lottery tickets. If you haven't paid, you can't Play!
So if you do not pay your rent, the landlord cannot convict you due to the Covid regulations? So how does the landlord pay his or her bills? And if the past due renter gets relief what does the guy get who faithfully pays his rent on time? Up is down and down is up. Feed everyone with the same spoon. Spread the largesse around to all.
BYH were the free society writers from BYH on Tuesday vacationing at the capital on Jan. 6.
The best financial plan for the City of Greenville is to borrow enough money to hire several dozen new police officers with vehicles. Assign them to Charles Boulevard, Fire Tower Road and Red Banks Road. Let them write speeding tickets. According to my math the city will net around $4,876,903 per year from this venture. The lawyers will net around $9,872,009 per year but who's keeping score. Do it for our children.
Some of these "Olympic" events are rather fake. I'm guessing cookin' a pig will be added soon.
Does "My Body, My Choice" not apply on the subject of getting the Covid shot? Or does it only apply in certain situations? Must be that what is good for the goose is not good for the vaxder. Or is it gander?
Wake up Pitt County! Our emergency room is hardly an option anymore if you are needing emergency care. People were in there who needed to be in the hospital for over eight hours. I am embarrassed by it. Not even humane. Stand up Pitt County.
BYH's, I think there is a misconception that every one that hasn't had a Covid vaccine is a Trump voter. Nothing could be farther from the truth. "Non-Vacciners" come form every race , religion and voter preference.
You know, there was another time when science wasn't taken seriously and religion ruled the world. We called it the dark ages.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.