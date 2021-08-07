BYH to the person who paid for my table’s meal at Villa Verde on Thursday. I was dining with a friend and her out-of-state parents. It was such a nice surprise and highlighted Greenville at its best. Thank you!
BYH to the person who dumped a toilet in the ditch on Avon Road. Besides being offensive viewing, it prevents DOT tractor drivers from being able to mow anywhere close to it.
BYH to all of those bus riders who get forced to wait in the pouring rain because the city is too cheap to install shelters at bus stops that have existed for decades. And they wonder why people avoid taking the bus whenever possible.
Bless the hearts of the citizens of the Town of Bethel. What in the world is going on with the sanitation department? No one is picking up leaves, limbs or thrown out furniture. The town already looks bad enough, but now we don’t have a sanitation department. If the town offers old-time charm, please charm the town officials to do something about this problem.
BYH, for going ahead and paving Evans Street. That should keep the public happy, but in two years they will tear it up and widen it, create passing lanes, improve drainage, etc., according to the master plan.
Time will tell.
BYH, it started out as a virus and mutated into an IQ test.
As far as politics is concerned it is necessary to remember that governments extend their reach by spending, not saving. Spending massive amounts of money benefits many businesses which will in turn try to keep the “spenders” in power. Who wants to go to Congress to cut spending? What fun is it in that? Just like spending money when you are on vacation. Why not? Pay it back later.
Bless your hearts to the contributors referencing “In God We Trust” on our money as either evidence of Christian roots or co-opting of Christian messaging. Ha! Although it is very much social messaging, that “In God We Trust” is no lie! You’re literally holding the God our nation trusts in and worships when you’re reading those words. Who knew? Apparently our national God comes in easily spendable denominations.
Bless the hearts of parents who do not want their children wearing masks in school because it just isn’t normal. It may not be normal in ordinary times but it is normal behavior when we want to prevent transmission of a virus. Children need to know that wearing a mask is medically appropriate and scientifically sound behavior during a pandemic, and the adults in their lives should step up and offer support for that.
BYH, those who deny the existence of dragons are often eaten by them.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.