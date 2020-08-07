BHY proper office attire doesn’t include flip flops. Courthouses are not environments where you should see this.
BYH to the City of Greenville Public Works Department. The decision to have two street sweeper trucks on the roads in the medical district during morning rush hour was not well thought out.
Bless your heart for those people favoring great social programs. These programs work well where most of the population is working and contributing to the taxes that support the programs (like many Scandanavian countries). Social programs in countries where people collect but do not contribute to taxes do not do well. Bottom line: You get what you pay for. You can’t expect a few to pay for the benefits of many.
BYH to those promoting fear about kids returning to the classroom. Statistics clearly show that the flu is more deadly for youth that COVID. I don’t remember us ever shutting down for that. And everyone has a choice to opt out if they are concerned about their health or the health of their child. So glad that Pitt County recognizes the importance of having the schools open for instruction and made this happen.
BYH and thank you Ethan Lenker and the Pitt County Board of Education for recognizing that children deserve a chance to be back in the classroom and for giving parents and teachers the choice to opt for online education if they don’t feel comfortable with it. And thanks for the hard work behind the scenes to make it happen! As we all know, teachers will never be satisfied, so their complaining is expected.
BYH to all who point to our president and Republican party as being socialist. What party wants to add another $3 trillion dollars to our debt with all their pork? Democrats.
Bless all the loyal Democrats who accuse Trump of lying. Looks like you are adept at lying yourselves. Watching your campaign ads is a lesson in seeing facts being twisted a lot.
After reading today’s BYH about being charged $8 when the total was actually $7.36, all I can do is caution everyone to put enough change in your pocket before you leave the house to be able to make any total between a penny and 99 cents. BYH.
BYH Gov. Cooper for continuing to keep us safe. Your extension about keeping bars closed is a sobering commitment for our safety.
BYH, the world has changed overnight, around our ears. For instance, don’t you think it’s time to put away for good the quaint custom of blowing the candles out on a birthday cake? Once the birthday boy or girl spits all over the cake, it’s time to serve everybody a piece! Cheers!
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.