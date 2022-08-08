BMH, I truly don't see how anything in the Inflation Reduction bill is going to do anything to reduce inflation. If anything it will enhance inflation. But Sen. Manchin says the bill is "laser-focused on solving our nation's major economic, energy and climate problems." I think he meant his economic problems, BHH.
I guess since the clown Psaki bailed on Joe, he brought in another one in Karine Jean Pierre
BOH, Biden, who can't decide if he is a president, VP, or senator. Harris, whose sole accomplishment is giggles, and Pelosi who just completed a self-absorbing, ego, farewell tour to Asia, which accomplished more tension with China and emboldened them even more for Taiwan. Inflation, Afghanistan withdrawal, Ukraine tepid response, more taxes, 87,000 new IRS agents, fossil fuel curtailment, lighter wallets. The administration and Congress are putting on the greatest Punch and Judy show ever.
BYH, I think the American people should see that the corporations abandoned them long ago. People will have to build their own economies and rebuild democracy as a living democracy. The corporations belong to no land, no country, no people. They have no loyalty to anything apart from their profits. And the profits today are on an unimaginable scale; it has become illegitimate, criminal profit — profits extracted at the cost of life — Vandana Shiva.
BYH, never go off half-cocked. (Fill in your own punch line here).
Bless his heart, Marcus Aurelius had it right millennia ago: "The object of life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape being in the ranks of the insane." Got that right, Marc.
BYH, they should teach Constitution studies in high school. If you don't know what is in the document, how can you know to protest it when someone is shredding it?
528,000 Jobs in Q2. Good job JB! Bless My Heart
BYHs. It must be nice to be a Democrat. You just do what you are told, told what to think, told what to say. No stress of having to make a decision, to do any research on your own, no stress of economics, you just sit alone in your Prius with your mask on knowing that taxing the rich will save the planet.
BYH to Ms. Beasley in her ads for the Senate. You are saying the words that people want to hear, but if elected, you will become another Democrat falling into the party line. Hopefully, voters will see through your nonpartisan ads.
BYH to all the whiners moaning about Tillis turning his back on veterans' benefits. If you bother to check your facts you will find that Republicans who voted no on the bill did not vote against veterans' benefits, they voted no to all the pork barrel spending the Dimocrats added to the bill.