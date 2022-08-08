Bless Your Heart

Bless Your Heart

 Bobby Burns/The Daily Reflector

BMH, I truly don't see how anything in the Inflation Reduction bill is going to do anything to reduce inflation. If anything it will enhance inflation. But Sen. Manchin says the bill is "laser-focused on solving our nation's major economic, energy and climate problems." I think he meant his economic problems, BHH.

I guess since the clown Psaki bailed on Joe, he brought in another one in Karine Jean Pierre