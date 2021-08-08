BYH to the DR for printing numerous articles and opinions on a daily basis about the good of obtaining the vaccine and all it does to prevent the spread of COVID. Then, among all of these articles, like a thorn among the roses, is this particular article in bold headlines: "Study: Vaccinated people can carry as much virus as others.” What do we believe?
Believe it when health experts from here and elsewhere have said get the vaccine and wear a mask. As they have said many times in newspaper articles and elsewhere, the vaccination will keep most people from getting sick or needing the hospital, even though the may still carry and transmit the delta variant. That vaccine will protect you from delta and the mask will help keep you from spreading it. “This variant, we know, is highly infectious and produces a lot of virus when it gets into people,” Vidant CEO Mike Waldrum said Friday. “Therefore it spreads easily and also seems to be affecting more younger people because they are less likely to be vaccinated." It also cause a rapid onset of illness among the unvaccinated.
BTH to the person who believes Biden is competent. Gas at $3 a gallon and rising, inflation going through the roof, people unemployed (still feeding off the nipple of the government) and he can't even make speeches without forgetting what he was going to say or do more than one event a day. And you call this man competent? Won't be long before they replace him with Harris, another nightmare, a do-nothing VP. I'll take Trump any day I felt safe and secure.
Another Biden accomplishment: The appointment of an administration of honest, experienced, hardworking civil servants, none of whom have been imprisoned, arrested, or even indicted. How different from Trump, who did not seem to want to work with anyone who was not as sleazy or even sleazier than he. Jared would not have Christy around because Christy had Jared's father imprisoned. It would never have done to have someone who charged criminals in that administration.
BYH: To all Americans. Trump we need you now, more than ever. Our Country was living great under your term as President. Biden has got to go. He along with His Demos are destroying America. Trump run again, and make American Great Again. You have the support, and the voices who will stand with you-thick, and thin. "Run, Run, and Run". Run for the people's sake, and more important our Country's sake.
BYH: To all those who have had to endure the Tokyo Games. It is so boring. Some sports are not even made for this type of event. People allowed to show no respect for our Flag, and allowed to drop out, and then get back in the games taking part in only one event. This was a poor showing for such a large event to be put on for the world to watch.
BTH: I can't believe some idiots still think the 2020 election was rigged. When are these Trumpsters gonna let it go? The GOP legislatures and attorneys general in all states in question have said otherwise. Wake up and consider a source of information other than Fox News and the National Enquirer!
BYH to the one who misses President Trump. Biden is not the cause of higher gas, groceries, and building supplies. It's your orange idiot who knew the seriousness of COVID but lied about it. Thousands died because of that jackass. People lost jobs because of his ego. Businesses went under because of his stupidity. That is why prices are high now. But, hey, you can't blame him ... after all, he had an insurrection to plan.
BYH to those who are unvaccinated by choice. Your choice leads to more variants and more people getting sick, businesses being shut, longer mask requirements, and others going to meet their makers. Your irresponsibility is sickening to others
BYH, science is not truth. Science is finding the truth. When science changes its opinion, it didn't lie to you. It learned more.
Bless their heart, if they could have rigged the vote, they would have gotten rid of Mitch McConnell first.
Bless our hearts, I wish we had a vaccine against the misinformation coming out of the White House.
If you think that school children should be made to feel ashamed and apologetic for how they were born, vote Democrat!
If you love soaring gas prices, shortages of most things we need to get by, and raging inflation about to devalue every dollar of savings, vote Democrat!
BYH, how many lies from President Biden these months? How many lies told by the presidents before Trump? Have yet to hear about that!
Let me get this straight. The government is paying up to a hundred dollars for a person to get a covid shot. Even up to a million dollars. Let that person suffer the consequences for not caring about other people and for not getting the COVID vaccination.
