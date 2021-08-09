BYH Boomer. We're looking at a computer screen that also can make voice calls like a telephone but wait it can do so much more-have classic books for us to read, listen to Shakespeare, watch instructional videos, text professors, research the world etc. ... maybe because it can do so much, we know how to use it. Not sure how to use one, ask someone younger and they may show you.
BYH to Democrats and their media averring to the mental acuity of this guy we unfortunately are obliged to call the president of our country. H C Anderson wrote a fable for you called Joe Biden's New Wisdom and Prose. We've gotten to the part where the kid, in fact many kids (just look them up) and most of the crowd are pointing out the obvious. You're starting to look, at best, obtuse.
BMH: The Biden administration has declared war on the U.S. oil/gas industry. All exploration, drilling and extraction of oil/gas on federal lands has been banned. The U.S. is no longer energy independent and now must depend on foreign sources. Oil prices have increased by 40%. Roughly 50% of a barrel of oil is used to make fuel, the balance for 6,000 other products, including plastics, synthetic fibers, pesticides, etc. In short, without oil, no economy. Nuts.
Before covid, Hollywood’s anti-vaxxers we’re the popular “cause celebre” of the day. Today we are told anti-vaxxers are neanderthal- conservative-Republicans. BOH, funny how that works
You can require all legal Americans all day long but until you vaccinate the million illegal people coming through the borders, America will be shut down from here to eternity, and that is the goal folks.
BYH it took "Click it or Ticket" to get people to wear a seatbelt. I wonder if "Mask it or Casket" might work?
BOH's. The Congress is spending trillions on crap legislation will add-ons and pork. A simple solution is to make each bill stand on its own.
BYH, let's just get real here and be honest, if that was a black or Arab crowd on Jan. 6 that stormed the Capitol while both Houses were in session involved in the peaceful transition of power, calling for the assassinations of Pelosi and the VP, and bringing a gallows, the entire cordon of police would have opened fire with live ammo and kept firing until there was nobody left charging. Jail all insurrectionists.
Bless your heart. Of course black lives matter. So do white lives and Asian lives and Hispanic lives and all human lives. Nuff said. Get over the rhetoric and love this country or leave it.
Bless your heart. Great job Joe. You pulled all troops out of Afghanistan and it took the Taliban about a few days to take back over. I guess all the billions of dollars and lives lost were all in vain. Your administration is doing a great job. Not.
Does the quarter say "In the Christian God we Trust?" Maybe it's the Muslim or Jewish god? Hinduism has many gods, perhaps it's one of them? Or representative of a universal supreme being as envisioned by each and every individual? BTW, "under God" was not part of the original Pledge of Allegiance. It wasn't added until June 14, 1954.
"In God We Trust" is a jingoistic political slogan that was added to U.S. coins at the height of the Civil War. It is a relic from a fearful past. The Founding Fathers had nothing to do with it. You'll have to look elsewhere for evidence of a "Christian nation."
COVID masks and lock downs are not for your health. It is only to control you! BYH, wake up people.
BYH it's a face mask, not a star of David, you whiny privileged dolt, you're not being shoved into a cattle car and taken to a camp. You are going to Walmart for Twinkies and Diet Coke. Grow up! Get Vaccinated and wear a mask for your fellow citizens.
BYH and to all musicians, when playing music if you ever make a mistake, never think "Oops!" Always think, "Ah, that was interesting".
BYH, CDC! How does this government entity have the power to issue a moratorium on rental evictions? Surely I am not alone in wondering about this!
BYH WITN for not repeating the Fox News lies.
It's like this. If the government can force you to pay taxes they can force you to get vaccinated. Word.
If the federal government forgives rent shouldn't we all get a like payment? Should I suffer because I pay my rent while others are forgiven for not paying. All rent matters. Forgiveness is universal. Are free newspaper subscriptions coming soon? How about free utilities?
BYH ECU professors who refuse to return to work in person. Tuition with room and board for students is $17,767 a year. Why should they pay that and end up having to teach themselves because you won't go to work? If you want to scam students by posting prerecorded lectures go work at University of Phoenix.
BYH to the university students who are buying forged vaccination cards. Protect your own life and that of others, get the real thing
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.