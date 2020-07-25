Bless my heart. One thing I learned about wearing a mask is that I have bad breath. Might need to co-market masks and Listerine together.
Me: completes multi-factor authentication. Also me, immediately after: Who is texting me?
BYH to the lady shopping in 10th Street Walmart last Friday. You didn’t have a mask but kept your shirt pulled up over your nose and mouth and shopped with your one free hand. I’m sorry I didn’t talk to you and get your address. I would have mailed you a cloth mask after I got home. Going to start keeping a couple extras in my car in the future.
So I stopped by an antique store in New Bern on my way home to Greenville. I was called out for wearing a face covering by the non-mask wearing elderly lady behind the counter. The other lady running the place also did not have on a mask. Guess who didn’t buy anything and won’t be back? BYH. The customers will remember who didn’t care about our safety long after the pandemic is over.
BYH: I do not favor the tearing down of old historic monuments — offensive or not. Once gone, then forgotten. When I was in Hamburg, Germany, I drove past a bombed WWII church, the rubble now encased in glass walls — a reminder to the citizens never to let that time of hatred and violence happen again. Our monuments are reminders of our past, the best and the worst of us, and to forget neither.
Bless your heart to the one who thinks it's insane to wear a mask while you're driving. If you don't wear glasses you don't know what putting masks on and taking them off means. It's easier to do it once before you leave the house than several times during the trip. And BTW, what does it matter to you if I wear a mask when I'm driving alone in my own car?
COVID-19 is so serious we let the prisoners out of jail but send the kids to school? I am getting mixed signals here. Is there a news site that I can get information about COVID minus the politics? Or are the two so closely intertwined that one cannot go without the other?
We really need to look at changing the ECU Pirates name. We know that the Pirates of old traded in the slave trade and we do not want that stigma tied with eastern North Carolina. We need to be protesting now and get this changed immediately before it stains our image. We could change it to a benign name such as The ECU Puffins. Then, we need to get to work on the Tarheels!
I keep hearing about defunding the police. Are we there yet in Greenville? If so I think I will change the speed limit on Charles Boulevard to 100 mph. What's the deal on disciplining my wife? Been waitin' 50 years to have a go at her.
BYH if you are tired of seeing a golf cart with a blue roof and blue and white stripped side panels flying around the streets in your neighborhood — driven by both adults and children who drive mostly in the middle of the road and as fast as the thing will go. Cars have been seen swerving to avoid it. Probably not a good time to have to visit the ER after the inevitable crash.
Sorry for what I said and did when I was “mangry.” That’s mask + angry. Angry because I miss my pre-pandemic life and have to wear a mask. And angry because others won’t wear one despite the governor’s mandate and to show basic human caring. BYH.
I just wrote the BYH about Trump throwing people under the bus. The CAPTCHA for that post asked me to choose all images of a bus. Ha, ha, ha! The irony!
No BYH to Vidant Hospital for sending employees the most racist, insulting document I have ever read. You have created division where there was none.
BYH and thank you to Gov. Cooper for having the foresight to not allow the Republican National Convention in Charlotte. Rather than lose money, as many asserted, you saved the money that would have been spent on resources and personnel in preparation.
Bless my heart. I grew up in the South. My parents and grandparents were diehard Democrats. My grandfather was the head of the Democratic party in his county. Back in the early 50s, he told me one day he had never met a white Republican until sometime in the 40s. How things change.
I understand that a congressman from Texas has proposed a bill to remove the name "Democrat" from all Federal facilities. It is well known historically that the Democrats were the party of slave holders prior to the civil war.
Bless your hearts for all the people removing and destroying historical monuments and changing the names of buildings, etc. Does this mean that these people never existed? I suppose it is a good way to pretend that the things that you don't like didn't happen. History can never be undone. I am sure that in our own lives, each of us has done something we are not proud of. They are history forever.
Media: There is no such thing as "sex with an underage woman." The word you are looking for is rape. BYH.
BYH, we can complain because rose bushes have thorns, or we can rejoice because thorn bushes have roses.
BYH to the stores who don’t enforce patrons to wear a face mask! Wearing a face mask means caring for others. Not wearing one is showing your ignorance!
As a native Indian am deeply offended by the name Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys where an intricate part to driving native Indians off our land. I demand that Texas rename the Dallas Cowboys to The Dallas Football Team. They should have changed the name along time ago.
BYH Gov. Cooper. Your critics said to let the local school boards decide about returning to school. You did that. They made the decisions they thought best for their area. Now your critics say that you should have made the decision yourself! Are you sure you want another four years of this? Bless your heart.
A BYH to Suddenlink who can't seem to fix its website to let people know how much data they have used. This stopped working after July 7 or whenever Suddenlink went out for an entire day. Its been going on for too long! Please fix it!
With all the names of places and things being changed because of people being offended do you think we should stop calling Ritz and saltines "crackers?"
BYH, if you're not wearing a mask due to concerns that your brain won't get enough oxygen, I'm afraid that ship has sailed.
Democratic values a farce because of mail-in voting? Rubbish. When was the last time you stood in line for eight hours to shop, eat or enter a convenience store while risking the employee's lives?
Remember the good old days when we could travel anywhere, go see friends, enjoy going out to eat, go to church, hug our friends, gather to celebrate birthdays and even attend funerals, no mask required: the year 2019
Speaking of the War of Northern Aggression, this is how the Tarheels got their name. There was a great battle in which many regiments from other states were involved. Hordes of Yankees attacked and most of the Confederate Troops from other states fled the battlefield. It was said that the North Carolina boys stood their ground as if their heels were stuck in tar. They fought to the death.
BYH to the ignorant. I suffer from a substantial degree of trepidation in that I am forced to breath the same air as idiots.
BOHs, how does the wrongful death of someone give others the right to destroy and steal other people's property. This has to stop.
BYH. Did you ever wonder what “Bolshevik” means? Vote Democrat and find out.
BYH, all Republicans who support Trump are hypocrites. Want me to prove it? If Obama hit the ground running by saying he was "in love" with the brutal dictator of North Korea Kim Jong Un, would they give him the same pass they give Trump? If not, that is the textbook definition of hypocrite.
