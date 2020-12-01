Although I am not a Republican, I applaud the Republican election officials and judges who refuted conspiracy theories, certified results, dismissed lawsuits and repudiated a president of their own party. Free, fair elections are the lifeblood of our democracy.
NBYH UNC! I will no longer pay state taxes that pay for jerseys that are politicized. Whoever approved them should be fired! What if I want “White Power?” Racism? Glad they lost!
BYH UNC football team. I had no idea they had so many players named Equality!
Bless our hearts. When you wear a mask, you are continuously rebreathing your own carbon dioxide, elevating CO2 in your blood to dangerous levels. The symptoms of mild carbon dioxide toxicity are dulled senses, loss of executive function and critical reasoning, and greater susceptibility to suggestion. No wonder they want to keep us in masks.
I grow tired of hearing concerns about socialism every time health care and minimum wage increases are discussed. There seems to be a real problem ensuring our average citizens are reasonably compensated and have access to basic health care. Where is this concern for socialism when the ultra-wealthy request handouts for taxpayer-funded millions (see The 15 Cities Where Taxpayer Money Paid for Billion-Dollar Stadiums on cheatsheet.com)? Imagine if we were as concerned with funding new schools!
BYH, Congress should make a new rule to have fewer weeks between the election and the swearing-in. There is too much opportunity for the current president to do more evil, such as pardoning guilty people who helped him.
Greens and golf rental fees are a pittance of the overall cost of a presidential golf outing. Air Force One or Marine One and secret service costs are astronomical. Trump has played golf more than 650 times during his four years in office; Obama, 333 times in eight years. Fact-checking shows that Trump has cost the taxpayers more than any president in history.
BYH Daily Reflector! Thanks so much for the fun Holiday gift wrapping! So much to be thankful for, especially in these times, the little things really make a difference!
It’s pronounced pee-can! Pah-con sounds pretentious. I’ve never heard of a can to pee in, we used the commode in the bathroom.
BYH. Stupid is when you know the truth but believe the lies.
A no BYH to Mrbeast followers who keeps texting my phone. I am not him and I need compensation for it since I am caring for an ailing mother. It is not funny! I keep blocking those people and you need to take my phone number off!
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.
Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.