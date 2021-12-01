Bless your hearts to the people who can’t pronounce the word “especially.” There are no words in the English language pronounced “EK-specially” or “EX-specially.” The word is actually pronounced “E (as in egg) specially” Use of EK and EX is especially annoying when I see it on news.
I am a big fan of murder mysteries and I frequent the public library each week. Mostly I read British and Scandanavian crime stories. Recently I picked up a book that was based on a murder in Chicago. Where is the mystery in that? I’m not sure why it was even published.
Buckle your seat belts tax cheaters. The IRS will be watching closely at your checking account activities. The new “Build it Back Better” plan includes a provision to monitor every bank account in the U.S. This seems like an invasion of privacy but is seen as necessary since it looks like many people may be cheating. Looks like the ultra wealthy are not the only ones paying.
Bless your heart, Daily Reflector. I know that when you get your big check from Biden’s infrastructure pork barrel spending package, you will move even further left in your biased, left-wing news reporting.
We had a coyote scrounging around in our backyard the other night. No problem until I found my internet had been hacked and an order and bill from Amazon for “Acme dynamite” appeared on my account. Clever little creatures, aren’t they?
BYH to the reopening up of downtown Greenville’s nightlife. My wife and I had a late dinner and walked to Still-Life’s upper patio for drinks. It was great entertainment watching the college students line up at all the bars. It brought back some great college nighttime memories for us. For those who think downtown is not safe for nightlife, that is totally untrue. It was well lit and we felt totally safe.
Bless the hearts of all of the drivers who stopped to assist the cyclist who was struck by the driver and flipped up into the air. Her driving almost killed him, destroyed his high-end bicycle and reduced my faith in humanity, but y’all stoping to help him renewed my faith in my fellow man. I hope he lived and she takes responsibility.
BYH to new alcohol policies that Councilman Bell and Councilman Smiley brought forward. As a young professional, we are always looking for more entertainment in our downtown. Having more street festivals or carnivals is what downtown Greenville needs. Thank you for making downtown more appealing to young professionals.
Bless the hearts of the submitters who get their BYH submissions straight off of Facebook. Ever heard of an original thought?