Bless Your Heart

Bless Your Heart

 Bobby Burns/The Daily Reflector

Nonsense about people struggling due to high inflation. Go by one of those trendy coffee places and see people standing in line to pay $5 for a cup of coffee. I didn’t even spend that much on my wife’s diamond ring.

Bless your heart to the property owners surrounding the new gas station at the corner of Greenville Boulevard and 14th Street. Prepare for flooding and water standing under your buildings as the property level has been raised 6 feet where the gas station is being built.