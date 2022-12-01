...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Nonsense about people struggling due to high inflation. Go by one of those trendy coffee places and see people standing in line to pay $5 for a cup of coffee. I didn’t even spend that much on my wife’s diamond ring.
Bless your heart to the property owners surrounding the new gas station at the corner of Greenville Boulevard and 14th Street. Prepare for flooding and water standing under your buildings as the property level has been raised 6 feet where the gas station is being built.
BTHs of the planners in Greenville. You approved a gas station at Allen and Stantonsburg without considering what that will do to the traffic jams that are already there. Without sidewalks, several wheelchair users are in the roadway every day. The bus stop is a pole in the dirt with Zaxby’s as a backup. Your plan will just make it all worse for drivers.
To all those who would physically attack LBTGQ people for no reason other than existing, I say to you, be careful. You just might pick on the wrong person.
BYH to the person who has nothing better to do than worry about those of us who support and buy toys for kids who don’t have any for Christmas. Seriously, get a life. #ToysForTots
BYH to ECU football fans. Do any of you know what it means to go 7-5 with a fifth year quarterback? No other schools are going to try and steal coach Houston away. But I do wish a couple of high school teams would steal the offensive and defensive coordinators.
Property values are on the decline nationwide. You can be assured our Pitt assessors will be as quick to lower property taxes as they were to raise them when our economy was booming. Bless your heart.
Uh, yeah. Thom Tillis constantly votes against the people who put him in office. News flash, Thom, Democrats don’t vote for you and now conservatives won’t vote for you. I hope you enjoy your six years; there won’t be any more. Republican Party, you have four years to find someone to take his place.
BYH to the person complaining about all of the gas stations coming to Greenville. Personally, I’m glad to see some competition. Maybe it will keep prices down.
BOH. Is it not amazing that somehow there is no chip shortage for TVs, computers, video games and electric cars? For some strange reason, though, we are being asked to believe the pandemic is still going strong and is still affecting chip supplies for petroleum-powered vehicles. This makes no sense. Wake up folks and realize we are being played by our government and our global corporations. Bah humbug!
BMH, my new SUV has a button labeled “rear wiper.” I’m afraid to push it.