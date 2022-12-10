Bless Your Heart

Back in the day, we were taught that great changes to the church came from the bottom up, a “revival” if you will. Now we get the word from cultural elites located in the Ivy Tower as to what we believe. And don’t you dare raise any questions or your reserved pew will be canceled. Stiff upper lip and all that! Don’t rock the boat. Cast your nets over there. The eggheads got your back.

Thank you, Ace Hardware Greenville. Your outdoor Holiday lights are awe-inspiring!