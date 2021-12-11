Yes, someone observed that Donald Trump has taken over the Republican Party in a hostile takeover. It’s really quite simple. A substantial number of Americans are fairly gullible. Trump is a carny and a grifter. All he had to do was tell them what they wanted to hear in an entertaining manner.
BHY Hillary, are you reading your acceptance speech to your grandchildren as a bedtime story? Wow, just can’t accept the American people rejected you. Instead, the greatest president of our time won; it was a win-win for the American people.
BYH, bike boy. No, free parking is not theft. Demanding bike racks when you pay nothing for upkeep of the roads by way of road use taxes is theft and you don’t contribute enough to a business to pay for it.
Has anyone noticed that when you order at the drive through that you don’t get napkins anymore? BOH.
BYH evangelical Christians. When they talk about freedom of religion, like having the 10 Commandments at the courthouse, they mean freedom of their religion. Try to substitute another religion, like Islam, and watch their reaction.
So the primary has now been moved a second time until May because there are claims of gerrymandering and the left isn’t getting its way. Whine, whine, whine. So it doesn’t fit the left as in the past. Just sayin’.
Package thieves may save American retail business. Once you have a package stolen from your front door will you learn the hopelessness of getting a refund. “It says it was delivered” evidently washes the vendor from all possible responsibility. If enough packages get stolen, maybe we will go back to the store and come home with the package. The thieves must get a thrill out of opening each package to see what they got.
I guess it’s Democratic math that Joe uses to tell us that spending $3 trillion will cost us nothing. BYH
Well I knew Burr didn’t want to go back to the Senate, but I didn’t know Tillis didn’t either. But guess what, Thom, we’re not going to vote for you ever again. It’s Rino season, BYH.
BYH, socialism is the fire department saving your house. Capitalism is the insurance company denying your claim.
BYH, I want to live in a country that loves its children more than it loves its guns.
BYH to the person(s) often complaining about someone sharing Facebook posts here. It’s still sharing. How is it different than sharing posts on FB? Seems they just wanna make people smile. What’s the harm? The posts are anonymous, so it’s not like they’re getting credit.
BMH, you know you’re old when the sons of your favorite football players get drafted into the NFL!
