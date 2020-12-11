Bless the heart of the school nurse at D.H. Conley. She works tirelessly supporting our students, their families and our staff. Please know how much we all appreciate your diligence and hard work during this stressful era. We thank you!
No BYH, the co-founder of the JOY Soup Kitchen passed away on Nov 17 and there was no write-up in the DR about her! Mrs. Barbara Taft was a pillar of this community for many, many years! There’s no BYH for me.
BYH to the mural artists and City Council for agreeing to move forward with Unite Against Racism. This warms my heart and is such a breath of fresh air after the contentious and divided election last month. This is forward-moving progress with great things to come in the future.
Bless the hearts of Pitt County Schools students and staff. Cases are increasing, with more and more phone calls every single day alerting families to increasing in cases. Why are kids in school? Last March, with few cases, students were sent home for three months. So why are schools still open? And please, stop with the canned response about keeping schools clean — if that were the case, why are cases increasing?
BYH Post Office: Today I received a Christmas Card back that I mailed marked as “return to sender, unable to forward.” The only problem: I mailed it last December. Where has it been for a whole year?
BYH to our African American Artist for sitting down with the mayor and council to paint the Unite Against Racism mural on First Street. Coming together to talk and understand each other is how positive outcomes are achieved. I hope this mural project is the first of many for the African American artist. This is great for our city.
BYH Dish Network for canceling WNCT and CBS. They have sold their souls to the radicals. Gayle King, Nora O’Donnell and the rest of the network programming and commercials are nothing but a constant barrage of BLM, anti-police, gay and interracial rhetoric. Please consider removing NBC (WITN) and ABC as they have also jumped on the bandwagon.
Bless your heart to the school board having schools open. I am a teacher and we are constantly shutting down classrooms due to COVID-19. We are working in a war zone. Our health does not matter! They make decisions from their desks about our lives. They send out calls about how we practice 6 feet apart (that is a lie) and the risk is small. Kids play on playground equipment and tag during recess — high risk.
BYH, if you hold a live crab up to your ear, you can hear what it’s like to be attacked by a crab.