Bless Your Heart

Bless Your Heart

 Bobby Burns/The Daily Reflector

BYH to the prisoner swap. If height is a consideration, then we won. If a nifty nickname is more important, it goes to the Russians.

BYH Arizona Sen. Sinema on leaving the Democratic party and becoming independent. Hopefully, other Democratic senators will see her wisdom.

