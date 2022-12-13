BYH to the prisoner swap. If height is a consideration, then we won. If a nifty nickname is more important, it goes to the Russians.
BYH Arizona Sen. Sinema on leaving the Democratic party and becoming independent. Hopefully, other Democratic senators will see her wisdom.
For all those who rant and rave against immigrants and those who flee their home countries because of fear, remember we are celebrating the season when the family of Jesus had to flee from their homeland to Egypt and they were accepted.
A wise man never knows all. Only a fool knows everything. (African proverb) BYH.
BMH, I went for a run this morning, but after two minutes I came home because I forgot something. I forgot that I’m fat and cannot run for more than two minutes.
Bless their heart, hackers need to step up their game and delete everybody’s loans, bad credit and mortgages.
Bless their hearts. I heard that the UNCW students were using foul language to greet our basketball team at the recent game. C’mon guys. Use a little class even if you don’t have any.
Bless the hearts and minds to all those youngsters who do not believe that a $2 bill is a real thing in America. It is cash, rare, but still valid as spending money, so accept it and move on to the next customer, please. Teachers-please educate your students about American economic systems and that cash is valid for all debts public and private — it even says so on the bills themselves.
Bless your heart to the man in a Rav4 on Old Tar Road who thought of the “nice” gesture to illegally pass a woman and then proceeded to come to a complete stop just to be rude. Your actions and holding up traffic proved absolutely nothing. Let’s be kind.
Uh, an “open carry permit?” There’s no such thing in N.C. You must get a permit, approved by the sheriff’s office, to carry a concealed weapon. Almost anyone can open carry. It’s your constitutional right.
Bless the hearts of the City of Greenville’s staff who are out early on a Saturday morning collecting leaves and other yard waste! It’s a never-ending job, and I’m so grateful they’re taking care of us all.
In the last two elections, it looks like my 70% whipped your 90%. Have a nice day. BYH.
BYH. There are scriptures in at least 12 books of the Bible regarding marriage between a man and a woman. The 27 books of the New Testament were written by eight men (the writer of Hebrews is not known), but there is only one author — God. I highly recommend reading the best-selling book of all time (The Bible) for accurate information about God’s love and promises for you.