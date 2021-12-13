I see that tears are constantly being shed over student loan debt. So why are student loans still available? I guess that you know they are bad but you take out a student loan knowing that it will be cancelled at some future date. Seems mighty fishy to me. Could those be fake tears like you find in marriage? Fake tears like children cry when they do not get their way?
Do colleges offer a course in crying over your student loan? Shouldn't students be taught how to complain about their student loan balances in a professional and more balanced method? Make it the responsibility of the college to help these students learn to cry real tears, to have real agony. Get rid of the fake stuff and make it real!
BYH, after all this is over, all that will really have mattered is how we treated each other.
Bless the heart of the mathematically challenged individual that thinks bottled water is more expensive than gas. Not even close. You can get a case 24 of 16.9 oz bottles for less than $2. That is over 3 gallons of water for $2, three gallons of gas would cost you over $9.
BYH, Dems are "whining" about gerrymandering? Are you kidding? Where is the outrage over the Jan. 6 insurrection? Where is the outrage over voter suppression?
BYH Greenville Utilities and their continued efforts to bring cryptominer Compute North to Pitt County. Why do all their meetings with elected officials happen behind closed doors? After failing to dupe the county commissioners it looks like they are aiming at the Greenville City Council.
Who dresses weathermen? Al Roker doesn't seem to have these problems. I just saw a local weatherman giving the weather while wearing an orange suit. At least he's prepared for an interview at Clown College.
What do you call a country where the party controls the presidency, the legislative branch of government, the judicial system and the education system and where free speech means saying only what the party approves? Communist Russia, Communist China, North Korea, Iran, Nazi Germany or Afghanistan? No you call it the United States of America as seen by progressive Democrats.
Say it isn't true California may become a sanctuary state that way if abortion is outlawed in other states. You can go there and get an abortion and our tax dollars will pay for that. Thank you again, Joe, make sure you break the middle American's back.
BYH to the Brandon supporter that thinks water cost more than gasoline. I can buy a gallon jug of drinking water for 79 cents at the grocery store. The best gas price I could find was $299.9.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.