NO BYH to those in leadership roles who bully their staff and claim to be Christian. Yep it is you, and yep it is me —the victim of your bullying! God sees us both!

Instead of having so many out-of-school options for teachers to access for students with behaviors, why not give the schools the resources they need to keep these students in school? We know how far behind students get when they are not in school. BYH!

