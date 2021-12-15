BYH, since when does “We the People” mean a minority who gain power by gerrymandering and voter suppression?
BYH to the GOP. Why is it when Bush and Trump increased our budget deficit there was no inflation? Gee, maybe government spending and inflation aren’t linked. Duh. Leave Biden alone, y’all love Medicare and Social Security.
BYH critics of our school book selections. Maybe what the schools should make mandatory is annual reading of the Constitution, and parents need to be included. Then perhaps folks will understand the Bill or Rights, and how they are really not making America great again? With the undermining of democracy right in front of our eyes, we need more such “whining!”
Jeers to the recent BYH seeming to crack on Biden by saying “What kind of man arms his enemies?” Or maybe he was talking about Reagan, who gave arms to Iran in a secret deal. And maybe it was the same person that day who said Biden never stands up to Russia. This from someone who probably voted for Trump, who was owned by Putin. Projection much? The hypocrisy is strong in this one.
BYH, you have stardust in your bones, the ancestors by your side and the whole universe in your soul. Know your place and act accordingly.
BYH Farmville now that your long-standing advocate for safer roads and accessible sidewalks is using a wheelchair himself after nearly getting killed by a distracted driver who had no business being on the road. Your sidewalks are in such poor condition and full of continued ADA construction violations that even he can’t move about in his wheelchair around town. Support the civil rights of disabled people — it’s been 30 plus years since President Bush signed the law.
BYH to the American people. I recently mentioned that former President Trump is a carney and a grifter. This is certainly true, but he was still a better POTUS than the current team of Joe and Kamala. Sad, but true.
BYH to the person who forgot that Hillary won the popular vote by more than 3 million. At least she acknowledged that she lost. The one that you supported still doesn’t believe he did.
All I want for Christmas is the sinkhole cavern on Fifth and Albemarle streets to be filled. Is that too much to ask for, Santa? The city sure as heck can’t seem to do it.
BYH, today we don’t have any motivational quotes. If you want to give up, give up.
I pray for these idiots in charge of this column. You simply regurgitate the lies on mainstream media. This paper is as embarrassing as our government.
BYH and remember, if you don’t sin, Jesus died for nothing.
