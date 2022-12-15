Bless Your Heart

Bless Your Heart

 Bobby Burns/The Daily Reflector

BYH to those complaining about NCDOT’s poor design of roads that prioritizes speed over safety. It is a problem but so is the nearly complete lack of enforcement of the laws due to understaffed police departments. If the LEO does enforce a law, go sit in traffic court one morning in Pitt County. You’ll see dozens and dozens of people walk out with plea bargains (those who can afford a slick-speaking lawyer) or minimal court fees.

BYH to those complaining about the Brittney Griner deal. Did you know that Viktor Bout had just six years left on his sentence and then would have gone free to return to Russia?