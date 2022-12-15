BYH to those complaining about NCDOT’s poor design of roads that prioritizes speed over safety. It is a problem but so is the nearly complete lack of enforcement of the laws due to understaffed police departments. If the LEO does enforce a law, go sit in traffic court one morning in Pitt County. You’ll see dozens and dozens of people walk out with plea bargains (those who can afford a slick-speaking lawyer) or minimal court fees.
BYH to those complaining about the Brittney Griner deal. Did you know that Viktor Bout had just six years left on his sentence and then would have gone free to return to Russia?
I understand that Brittney Griner is going to play basketball again. Wonder if she will stand up for the national anthem.
BMH, we anti-cryptos are looking pretty smart right now.
Congratulations, graduating ECU students! Bless your hearts!
BTHs to all those who blamed President Biden for high gas prices and their curious quietness now that gas prices are shrinking lower and lower. Does President Biden get their credit now for lower prices? If not, can you see your own inconsistency and hypocrisy?
Wow. Inflation has slowed to just over 7 percent. Did you make 7 percent more this year than last? I didn’t. This administration is the worst in the last 100 years.
BYH, Republicans. Inflation is out of control ... Hunter Biden’s laptop.
Today is a good day to remind you that Kyrsten Sinema received $1 million in campaign donations from Wall Street before killing a tax hike on rich investors. Bless her heart.
BYH, when billionaires like Musk, Bezos or Zuckerberg justify their business motives by citing “freedom,” what they are actually seeking is freedom from accountability.
BYH, according to Goethe, “None are so hopelessly enslaved, as those who falsely believe they are free. The truth has been kept from the depth of their minds by masters who rule them with lies.”
“The secret of freedom lies in educating people, whereas the secret of tyranny is in keeping them ignorant.” (Robespierre) Bless your heart.
BOHs. What’s the point of using noisy leaf blowers to move the leaves from point A to point B? Ever hear of picking them up and taking them to the dump?
BYH to those who complain there are not enough attorneys to prosecute the people arrested by the police. Then why are the jails and prisons overcrowded even when more prisons are being built? Clearly, prosecutors are doing his job of prosecuting African American males, because statistics show that they are overrepresented in the jails and mostly for minor drug charges, which are nonviolent crimes.