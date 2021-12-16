Bless the hearts of the parents who were turned away at one of our local high schools. They bought their child an instrument and supported their child only to be turned away because they didn’t have an app to pay and were told they couldn’t pay with cash. They sat in their car and waited for their child to play. Bless their hearts as that concert has come and gone and they didn’t get to see their child play.
Bless your heart to all of us who use Suddenlink. My service was out for eight days. They claimed I missed a service call, charged me $60 and now they claim they can’t take it off my bill and they can’t give me credit either. When will somebody new come to Ayden to offer service?
BOH, I read that a mayor of one of our nation’s cities is saying that the rise of retail theft is the fault of the merchants, that they are not doing enough to protect their merchandise. Last time I read the Ten Commandments, one of them was “Thou shall not steal.”
BYH to Mayor Ricky Hines of Winterville. You have been a class act since you were first elected to Town Council and I am confident you will lead well. Best wishes for helping grow Winterville into a slice of the good life!
Why does it take more than one time for Winterville to swear in their mayor? I just saw in your newspaper it was done at PCC and at the town hall last night?
I love reading the BYH postings. Most look like they were submitted by people who are less than 15 years old or have the equivalent of a ninth-grade education. Bless your hearts to the uneducated, naïve or just plain stupid people who need to see their ignorance in print.
Bless your hearts to the media. Please stop telling me every newscast what the Democrats in Congress are doing. Same rehash daily. Just like the endless dribble about vaccinations and BLM issues.
Bless your heart, never buy flowers from a monk. Only you can prevent florist friars.
Bless your heart, when you talk, you are only repeating what you know. But when you listen, you may learn something new.
I just noticed there’s more sweepstakes gambling establishments popping up again. It’s well known that they’re magnets for criminals. The state and some law enforcement agencies are dropping the ball again. Do we really want to go down this road again?
BYH to the Greenville Jaycees. I attended both the Oktoberfest event at the Council on Aging and also the Greenville Christmas parade and both were wonderful events bringing together community and supporting great causes, especially now when we need it most.
BYH, don’t cry because it’s over; smile because you were there.