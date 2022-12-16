Bless Your Heart

Bless the heart of my favorite fast food restaurant; you have bigger problems than never having lemon for your iced tea. Today at lunch, one person was on duty from the cash register through delivery. I was in line for 20 minutes and there were two customers in front of me. The fries were about half an order and the chicken was not “supreme.” A bigger problem: this is becoming the norm.

Bless our hearts to all of us who are egg eaters. Egg prices are totally ridiculous. Sometimes when I am eating eggs, it’s almost like I’m eating gold eggs. I’m sure all of us would like to know why eggs are so high.

