Bless the heart of my favorite fast food restaurant; you have bigger problems than never having lemon for your iced tea. Today at lunch, one person was on duty from the cash register through delivery. I was in line for 20 minutes and there were two customers in front of me. The fries were about half an order and the chicken was not “supreme.” A bigger problem: this is becoming the norm.
Bless our hearts to all of us who are egg eaters. Egg prices are totally ridiculous. Sometimes when I am eating eggs, it’s almost like I’m eating gold eggs. I’m sure all of us would like to know why eggs are so high.
Bless the heart of those who think everything is still about white privilege. One of these days you will wake up and understand that it’s financial privilege that is given in this country, regardless of race. #BrittneyGriner.
BMH, me yelling at a squirrel to get out of the road before it gets squished by a car is probably the same feeling my guardian angels have watching me live my life.
BYH, Daily Reflector. When P.J. Connelly cast the tie-breaking vote allowing more development on Allen Road, The Daily Reflector acts like it’s a great accomplishment. When the mayor of Winterville casts the tie-breaking vote for commercial building on Old Tar, The Daily Reflector acts like he has done a bad thing. What’s the glaring difference?
Bless my heart. For the third year in a row I’ve gotten all but one number for the full coverage prize in the Reflector bingo game.
BYH, 99 percent of lawyers give all the rest a bad name.
“Siri, why am I so bad at relationships with women?” “My name is Alexa.”
The universe is never testing you. It’s only giving you the opportunity to practice all that you say that you are. BYH.
BYH, the best way to find out if you can trust someone is to put your trust in them. Actions speak louder than words.
BTHs of all those drivers who try to illegally hide or mask their license plates behind plastic or shaded material. Someday when the police start enforcing traffic laws again, don’t be surprised when you get pulled over for such suspicious behavior. Driving is a privilege, not a right.
The latest scaremongering has us running out of eggs. Last year we were going to run out of coffee. I’m thinking if people still have money to spend there will be some enterprising person finding something for you to buy. And if some items run out of stock, so what? We’ll get by. My wife ran out of love for me but I’m getting by quite nicely. What’s better than less nagging?